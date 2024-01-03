Belgium Ushers in a New Era of Financial Regulation, Integrating EU Provisions into National Law

On the forefront of financial innovation, Belgium has taken definitive strides in integrating European Union (EU) financial regulations into its national law. This move, which transpired in November 2023, is set to reframe the competences of various Belgian financial institutions and regulatory bodies, imparting a bold, modernized outlook to the country’s financial landscape.

Revamping Financial Legislation

The legislative proposal passed by the Chamber encompasses a broad spectrum of financial provisions, marking a transformative overhaul of the existing financial regulatory framework. At its core, the proposal aims to reduce regulatory friction for cross-border trade in the financial services sector, fortifying Belgium’s position as a robust, adaptive global financial hub.

One of the key changes introduced pertains to the Federal Participation and Investment Company’s (FPIM) audit committee. The minimum number of members has been increased to four, a move destined to enhance the committee’s efficiency and ensure a broader range of perspectives in its decision-making process.

Investor Protections and Ethical Rules

Moreover, the proposal brings clarity to the roles of receivers or liquidators during bankruptcy or concurrence situations. The amended provisions are designed to bolster the protection of investors’ rights, reflecting Belgium’s commitment to ensuring fair treatment for all market participants.

In a significant step towards transparency and accountability, the National Bank of Belgium’s Sanctions Committee is mandated to adopt more detailed procedural and ethical rules for handling administrative sanction cases. This decision underlines the country’s dedication to maintaining a clean, fair, and trustworthy financial environment.

Integration of EU Regulations

The legislative proposal also integrates specific EU regulations concerning the recovery and resolution of central counterparties, the use of distributed ledger technology in market infrastructures, and the pan-European personal pension product (PEPP).

The legislation regarding dormant assets has been updated to streamline processes and safeguard personal data, embodying the country’s approach to balancing efficiency with privacy rights. Additionally, the General Administration of Customs and Excise is granted secure electronic access to data held by the Deposit and Consignment Office.

Finally, the proposal integrates measures to implement the banking oath as outlined in the coalition agreement. This move further solidifies Belgium’s commitment to upholding ethical standards in its financial sector.