Belgian Watchdog Calls for Increased Legal Gambling Age Amid Industry Reforms

Belgium, known for its centuries-old love affair with games of chance, is standing at the precipice of a momentous shift in its gambling industry. This change is being spearheaded by the Flemish Center of expertise on alcohol and other drugs (VAD), a partner organization of the Flemish government, who is beseeching Belgian authorities to raise the legal gambling age to 21. This plea is a challenge to the existing laws that permit individuals aged 18 and over to indulge in online betting and lotteries, while physical betting shops maintain a minimum age requirement of 21.

Contrasting Regulations: Europe vs. the U.S.

This proposed change is set against a broader European backdrop where the average legal gambling age is 18, a stark contrast to many U.S. states where the age requirement stands at 21. This discrepancy highlights the considerable variation in gambling regulations across different countries, with each jurisdiction tailoring its laws to its unique socio-cultural context and public health considerations.

Commitment to Responsible Gaming

Amidst these discussions, Tom De Clercq, the Chairman of the Belgian Association of Gaming Operators (BAGO), has underscored their commitment to fostering responsible and safe gaming environments. This commitment was recently embodied in the Duty of Care Agreement signed in November 2023 by several prominent Belgian gambling operators, including the Ardent Group, Betfirst, Golden Palace, Kindred, Napoléon Sports & Casinos, and Star Casino.

A Wider Trend of Gambling Reforms

This agreement, which BAGO members adhere to rigorously, aims to amplify transparency and initiate reform within the industry. Its provisions include the implementation of an algorithm to detect ‘markers of harm’ and the obligatory training for staff to conduct effective reality checks and interventions. The Belgian Gaming Commission will also exercise oversight over the prevention policy. These advancements are part of a broader European pattern of gambling reforms, with Italy also revealing significant modifications to its gambling legislation through the Reorganisation Decree proposed by the Ministry of the Economy and Finance.