en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belgium

Belgian Social Elections: Crucial Milestones and Obligations for Employers

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Belgian Social Elections: Crucial Milestones and Obligations for Employers

As the clock ticks towards the crucial social elections in Belgium, employers are faced with a series of important milestones and obligations. The period known as day X-60, falling between December 15 and 28, 2023, is especially significant. During this time, employers are obliged to share specific information with either the Works Council, the Committee for Prevention and Protection at Work (CPPW), or in the absence of these bodies, the Trade Union Delegation.

Defining Technical Business Units

One of the key pieces of information that must be determined and communicated is the identification of Technical Business Units (TBUs). It’s the responsibility of employers to evaluate whether their legal entities form one TBU or separate TBUs. This decision is based on the principles of economic and social independence. For employers who need assistance in this complex task, law firm Altius has developed a practical tool to help navigate the process.

Counting Employees and Classifying Executive Personnel

Employers are also required to declare the number of employees per category as of day X-60. This includes delineating the roles and indicative names of high-level executive and managerial personnel. This classification is strictly defined: it includes only those in charge of daily management who are authorized to represent the employer, as well as their immediate subordinates involved in management tasks. For companies with at least 30 white-collar employees, a list of managerial personnel must also be provided.

Announcing the Election Date

Another crucial piece of information that employers must share is the posting date of the notice announcing the election date, as well as the envisaged election date itself. All this information must be made accessible to employees and presented using a standard form available from the Federal Public Service Employment, Labour and Social Dialogue website.

Information Submission and Consultation

Not only must this information be accessible to employees, but it must also be submitted to unions via a web application. Following this, consultations with the Works Council, CPPW, or Trade Union Delegation take place. The final decision on these matters rests with the employer, who must make their decision known on day X-35, occurring between January 9 and 22, 2024.

0
Belgium Business Social
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Belgium's Central Bank in Predicament as Governor's Mandate Expires Amid Political Stalemate

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season

By Salman Khan

Belgian Government Extends Central Banker's Term Amid Political Uncertainty

By BNN Correspondents

Belgium Considers Extension for Central Bank Governor's Term

By BNN Correspondents

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
@Accidents · 2 days
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
heart comment 0
Unearthing the Hidden Gems: Lesser-Known Films of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Unearthing the Hidden Gems: Lesser-Known Films of 2023
Unveiling the Hidden Gems: Underrated Films of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling the Hidden Gems: Underrated Films of 2023
Thousands Stranded Amid Holiday Travels as Eurostar Cancels Train Services

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Thousands Stranded Amid Holiday Travels as Eurostar Cancels Train Services
Bohemians Striker Jonathan Afolabi Transfers to KV Kortrijk

By Salman Khan

Bohemians Striker Jonathan Afolabi Transfers to KV Kortrijk
Latest Headlines
World News
Charity Meets Controversy: Oklahoma's Ethan Downs Stirs Red River Rivalry at Sugar Bowl
14 seconds
Charity Meets Controversy: Oklahoma's Ethan Downs Stirs Red River Rivalry at Sugar Bowl
Uncertainty Surrounds Charlie Cresswell's Future at Leeds United
2 mins
Uncertainty Surrounds Charlie Cresswell's Future at Leeds United
Debate Over Displaying Michael Madigan's Portrait Emerges Amid Upcoming Trial
3 mins
Debate Over Displaying Michael Madigan's Portrait Emerges Amid Upcoming Trial
Vladimir Coufal Ponders Future at West Ham Amidst Contract Discrepancies
3 mins
Vladimir Coufal Ponders Future at West Ham Amidst Contract Discrepancies
Navigating the UK Supplement Market: A Nutritionist's Take on Pre-Workout Supplements
3 mins
Navigating the UK Supplement Market: A Nutritionist's Take on Pre-Workout Supplements
Huskies Triumph over Longhorns, Ready for CFP Title Game
3 mins
Huskies Triumph over Longhorns, Ready for CFP Title Game
South Africa's Fiscal Policy: A Shift Towards Social Benefits and Debt Management
3 mins
South Africa's Fiscal Policy: A Shift Towards Social Benefits and Debt Management
Storm Gerrit Transforms Worcester Racecourse into Waterlogged Landscape
3 mins
Storm Gerrit Transforms Worcester Racecourse into Waterlogged Landscape
New Year's Day Earthquakes Rock Japan; Canadian CEOs Reach Record Pay
3 mins
New Year's Day Earthquakes Rock Japan; Canadian CEOs Reach Record Pay
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app