Belgian Social Elections: Crucial Milestones and Obligations for Employers

As the clock ticks towards the crucial social elections in Belgium, employers are faced with a series of important milestones and obligations. The period known as day X-60, falling between December 15 and 28, 2023, is especially significant. During this time, employers are obliged to share specific information with either the Works Council, the Committee for Prevention and Protection at Work (CPPW), or in the absence of these bodies, the Trade Union Delegation.

Defining Technical Business Units

One of the key pieces of information that must be determined and communicated is the identification of Technical Business Units (TBUs). It’s the responsibility of employers to evaluate whether their legal entities form one TBU or separate TBUs. This decision is based on the principles of economic and social independence. For employers who need assistance in this complex task, law firm Altius has developed a practical tool to help navigate the process.

Counting Employees and Classifying Executive Personnel

Employers are also required to declare the number of employees per category as of day X-60. This includes delineating the roles and indicative names of high-level executive and managerial personnel. This classification is strictly defined: it includes only those in charge of daily management who are authorized to represent the employer, as well as their immediate subordinates involved in management tasks. For companies with at least 30 white-collar employees, a list of managerial personnel must also be provided.

Announcing the Election Date

Another crucial piece of information that employers must share is the posting date of the notice announcing the election date, as well as the envisaged election date itself. All this information must be made accessible to employees and presented using a standard form available from the Federal Public Service Employment, Labour and Social Dialogue website.

Information Submission and Consultation

Not only must this information be accessible to employees, but it must also be submitted to unions via a web application. Following this, consultations with the Works Council, CPPW, or Trade Union Delegation take place. The final decision on these matters rests with the employer, who must make their decision known on day X-35, occurring between January 9 and 22, 2024.