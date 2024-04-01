Belgian Scientists Unveil AI That Predicts Beer Taste, Quality, and Flavor Enhancements

A team of Belgian researchers has developed an AI model capable of predicting consumer ratings for beer and suggesting enhancements to its flavour profile. By analyzing 250 Belgian beers and developing an AI model, they were able to bridge the gap between the chemical makeup of beers and their perceived taste, resulting in significant quality enhancements. The researchers are optimistic about applying their findings beyond beer, potentially revolutionizing the creation of new food products in the food and beverage industry.

Advertisment

Unlocking Beer's Complex Flavor Code

The complexity of beer's flavour, derived from hundreds of aroma compounds, presents a significant challenge in comparing and ranking different beers. Traditional methods rely heavily on subjective taste assessments, leading to biased comparisons. "Our aim was to provide a more neutral and scientific description of the world's beers," explained Professor Kevin Verstrepen, the project's lead. Their findings are published in the journal Nature Communications. To achieve this, the research team analysed 250 Belgian beers, meticulously measuring the concentration of aroma compounds and evaluating each beer against 50 criteria by a trained panel.

AI: The Future of Flavor Innovation

Advertisment

Utilising the data collected, the team developed an AI model that bridges the gap between the chemical makeup of beers and their perceived taste. This model not only predicts key aromas and the overall appreciation score of a beer without human tasting but also suggests specific aroma additions to enhance the beer's quality. "The flavour of beer is too complex to be predicted by analysing just a few compounds. We need the computational power of AI," stated Michiel Schreurs, highlighting the necessity of technology in understanding beer's intricate flavor profiles.

Beyond Beer: A Taste Revolution

Looking ahead, the researchers are optimistic about applying their findings beyond beer, potentially revolutionising the creation of new food products. A notable goal is to improve the taste of alcohol-free beer. "Using our model, we've already managed to create a natural aroma compound cocktail that mimics the taste and smell of alcohol, minus the hangover," shared Verstrepen. This breakthrough signifies not just an advancement in understanding and enhancing beer flavors but also paves the way for future innovations in the food and beverage industry.