en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belgium

Belgian EU Presidency Sets Agenda: Tackling Organized Crime, Promoting Small-Scale Detention, and Enhancing Victims’ Rights

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:24 am EST
Belgian EU Presidency Sets Agenda: Tackling Organized Crime, Promoting Small-Scale Detention, and Enhancing Victims’ Rights

As the Belgian EU presidency takes the helm until June 30, 2024, it has laid out several priorities that will significantly impact the daily work of judicial practitioners. The primary focus is on confronting large-scale drug-related organized crime, particularly those exploiting logistics hubs like major ports. This issue, with its extensive cross-border implications, necessitates a concerted effort on an international scale.

Role of Eurojust in the Fight Against Organized Crime

Eurojust, the European Union’s Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, is poised to play a pivotal role in fostering cooperation among EU Member States and third countries in this context. The Belgian presidency, in its tenure, will work in close coordination with judicial partners, leveraging its network of over 70 Contact Points globally. The partnerships extend to Latin American entities such as AIAMP and IberRED, strengthening the global response to drug-related crimes.

Small-Scale Detention as an Alternative to Traditional Imprisonment

Another significant initiative under the Belgian presidency is small-scale detention. The plan is to create 700 spaces for offenders sentenced to up to three years, presenting an alternative to traditional imprisonment. These detention houses are envisioned to focus on reintegration and independent living skills, aiming to prevent reoffending, thus offering a more rehabilitative approach to justice.

Reinforcing Victims’ Rights

The presidency is also emphasizing the reinforcement of victims’ rights. The intent is to enhance their role in judicial processes, ensuring their voices are heard, their rights upheld, and their experiences acknowledged. A symposium is planned at Eurojust in April to further discuss and advocate for victims’ rights.

Addressing Pending Legal Initiatives

Apart from these, the presidency will address critical pending legal initiatives concerning trafficking in human beings, violence against women, and the transfer of proceedings. These sensitive issues require careful deliberation and decisive action, and under the Belgian presidency, they are set to receive due attention.

To mark the presidency, an art exhibition featuring works by Belgian sculptor Damien Moreau will be organized at Eurojust. The exhibition will showcase statues, some of which are inspired by the presidency themes, offering a cultural celebration of the Belgian EU presidency.

0
Belgium Europe Law Politics
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Artificial Intelligence Aids in Belgian Flood Management Amid Crisis

By Safak Costu

10th 'Ars in Cathedrali' Festival: A Symphony of Ancient and Contemporary Organ Music

By BNN Correspondents

Belgium's Pharmaceutical Legislation Undergoes Significant Changes in 2023

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Belgium Strengthens Food Law in 2023: An Examination of New Amendments

By Geeta Pillai

Belgium Ushers in a New Era of Financial Regulation, Integrating EU Pr ...
@Belgium · 2 hours
Belgium Ushers in a New Era of Financial Regulation, Integrating EU Pr ...
heart comment 0
Tragedy in Belgium: Woman Killed by Flying Fence Amidst Heavy Rainfall

By Nitish Verma

Tragedy in Belgium: Woman Killed by Flying Fence Amidst Heavy Rainfall
KBC Group’s Share Buyback Program: An Update on Recent Transactions

By BNN Correspondents

KBC Group's Share Buyback Program: An Update on Recent Transactions
Tragic Death in East Flanders Amid Heavy Rain: No Large-Scale Evacuations Planned

By Rizwan Shah

Tragic Death in East Flanders Amid Heavy Rain: No Large-Scale Evacuations Planned
Everton’s Romelu Lukaku Hints at Potential Departure Amidst Stellar Performance

By Salman Khan

Everton's Romelu Lukaku Hints at Potential Departure Amidst Stellar Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge
43 seconds
Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial 'Injectisomes' Opens Door for Medical Advancements
2 mins
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial 'Injectisomes' Opens Door for Medical Advancements
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
2 mins
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
3 mins
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
3 mins
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
4 mins
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
4 mins
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
4 mins
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
4 mins
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app