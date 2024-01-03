Belgian EU Presidency Sets Agenda: Tackling Organized Crime, Promoting Small-Scale Detention, and Enhancing Victims’ Rights

As the Belgian EU presidency takes the helm until June 30, 2024, it has laid out several priorities that will significantly impact the daily work of judicial practitioners. The primary focus is on confronting large-scale drug-related organized crime, particularly those exploiting logistics hubs like major ports. This issue, with its extensive cross-border implications, necessitates a concerted effort on an international scale.

Role of Eurojust in the Fight Against Organized Crime

Eurojust, the European Union’s Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, is poised to play a pivotal role in fostering cooperation among EU Member States and third countries in this context. The Belgian presidency, in its tenure, will work in close coordination with judicial partners, leveraging its network of over 70 Contact Points globally. The partnerships extend to Latin American entities such as AIAMP and IberRED, strengthening the global response to drug-related crimes.

Small-Scale Detention as an Alternative to Traditional Imprisonment

Another significant initiative under the Belgian presidency is small-scale detention. The plan is to create 700 spaces for offenders sentenced to up to three years, presenting an alternative to traditional imprisonment. These detention houses are envisioned to focus on reintegration and independent living skills, aiming to prevent reoffending, thus offering a more rehabilitative approach to justice.

Reinforcing Victims’ Rights

The presidency is also emphasizing the reinforcement of victims’ rights. The intent is to enhance their role in judicial processes, ensuring their voices are heard, their rights upheld, and their experiences acknowledged. A symposium is planned at Eurojust in April to further discuss and advocate for victims’ rights.

Addressing Pending Legal Initiatives

Apart from these, the presidency will address critical pending legal initiatives concerning trafficking in human beings, violence against women, and the transfer of proceedings. These sensitive issues require careful deliberation and decisive action, and under the Belgian presidency, they are set to receive due attention.

To mark the presidency, an art exhibition featuring works by Belgian sculptor Damien Moreau will be organized at Eurojust. The exhibition will showcase statues, some of which are inspired by the presidency themes, offering a cultural celebration of the Belgian EU presidency.