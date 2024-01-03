BeeOdiversity Partners with thoughtbot for a Design Audit of BeeoImpact

In a world increasingly attuned to environmental responsibility, monitoring the impact of corporate activities on biodiversity and wildlife is essential. BeeOdiversity, a trailblazing Belgian firm, has carved a niche in this sphere with its innovative software solutions. Their flagship offering, BeeoImpact, has been instrumental in enabling companies to track their environmental footprint. However, as the company expanded and the application evolved with new features, the user journey became less seamless, necessitating an intervention.

Engaging thoughtbot for a Design Audit

To optimize the user experience (UX) of BeeoImpact, BeeOdiversity sought the expertise of thoughtbot, a renowned design and development agency. The goal was to conduct a comprehensive Design Audit, also referred to as a UX Audit. A meticulous evaluation of the digital product’s user experience, a Design Audit scrutinizes various facets like usability, accessibility, design, content, and user satisfaction. This ten to twenty-day exercise culminates in a prioritized list of UX issues that, when resolved, aligns the product more closely with customer needs, thereby boosting sales and customer satisfaction.

An Agenda for Improvement

Thoughtbot’s assessment revealed that while BeeoImpact was generally well-designed, opportunities for enhancement existed. The recommendations they offered were structured and prioritized based on impact and effort. High-impact, low-effort changes were earmarked for immediate implementation, while suggestions involving low-impact, high-effort could be deferred for later. Interestingly, some of the recommendations were already being implemented, a fact unveiled during a live stream with BeeOdiversity’s CTO, Martin.

Unveiling the Collaboration and Its Impact

The live stream also featured Kirsten, thoughtbot’s Managing Director for EWAA, who shed light on the engagement process with thoughtbot and their collaboration with BeeOdiversity. Thoughtbot’s UX assessment services are available to other companies interested in refining their product’s user experience. The detailed deliberations of the live stream, including the first-hand implementation of one of the recommendations, are available for viewing online.