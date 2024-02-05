Audi Brussels Plant Faces Closure Threat Amid Global Restructuring

Amid a time of global restructuring and shake-ups, the renowned Audi car plant in Brussels finds itself on uncertain grounds. According to a report by German trade magazine Automobilwoche, the plant that employs 3,000 workers is facing potential closure. Notably, the plant is known for producing 53,555 electric cars last year, predominantly the Q8 e-tron model. However, the future of this production is at risk as Audi is planning to shift the production of the Q8 e-tron to Mexico and China.

Restructuring and Repurposing

Audi, the luxury car division of Volkswagen, is mapping out new routes for its global production network. This overhaul is likely to strip the Brussels plant of its role in manufacturing the Q8 e-tron model. The details of the production plan are expected to be announced in the spring. For the Brussels site, the production allocation is currently running until 2027. Without a new model assigned post-2027, the future of the facility appears blurred.

Workforce Woes and Union Uproar

The potential closure has triggered unrest among Christian trade unionists, who are seeking explanations from the management. Interim employees, whose jobs are already at risk, face an even more precarious future. Ronny Liedts, a prominent trade unionist, expressed concerns about the plant's viability without the assignment of a new model after the current production allocation ends.

A History of Survival

The Audi Brussels plant is no stranger to closure threats. Notably, in 2005-2006, when it was still Volkswagen Vorst, the plant faced a similar threat. However, it was subsequently repurposed to manufacture the Audi A1. As volumes have been declining, and with the looming shift of Q8 e-tron production to Mexico or China, this historical powerhouse of the auto industry faces a challenging road ahead.