Artificial Intelligence Aids in Belgian Flood Management Amid Crisis

On Tuesday, inhabitants of various municipalities and towns in East Flanders and Flemish Brabant – including Geraardsbergen, Ninove, Liedekerke, Lennik, and Sint-Pieters Leeuw – found themselves armed with sandbags as a safeguard against impending floods. The looming threat of flooding had such an impact that even train services on the route between Brussels and Halle, in Flemish Brabant, were brought to a temporary standstill due to waterlogging on the tracks at Buizingen.

Flood Management Technology

Amidst this scenario, an innovative approach towards flood management has been proposed, one that intertwines the realms of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). This approach aims to tackle the issue of blockage at cross drainage hydraulic structures – a significant contributor to flood-related complications.

Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT)

The proposed framework, which employs an Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) oriented approach, utilizes multiple AI techniques to assess both visual and hydraulic blockage at any given structure. This is enabled by data collected from various sensors installed on these structures. The AIoT framework offers valuable insights – it provides information about the blockage status, estimates the percentage of visual blockage, and also estimates the percentage of hydraulic blockage.

Significance of the AIoT Framework

What makes this framework a potential game-changer is the fact that it considers both hydraulic and visual investigations. The importance of these investigations cannot be understated – hydraulic investigations play a pivotal role in integrating blockage into the design process of hydraulic structures while visual investigations are crucial for the maintenance of these structures. As such, the introduction of this AIoT framework could be a significant step forward in the realm of flood management, potentially offering a more efficient and effective way to manage blockage-related issues in the face of potential flooding.