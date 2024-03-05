ALBIS Expands EMEA Presence with Bekaert's Beki-Shield® Distribution Rights

In a significant move within the plastics industry, ALBIS has secured additional distribution rights for Bekaert's Beki-Shield® steel fibers, covering almost the entire EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region. This agreement marks an important milestone in the partnership between the two companies, promising to bring innovative solutions to a wider market. Susann Schrader, Vice President at ALBIS, expresses enthusiasm about taking their collaboration with Bekaert to new heights, leveraging past successes to benefit an extended customer base.

Strengthening Industry Synergies

The inclusion of Beki-Shield® steel fibers in ALBIS's offerings is set to revolutionize the market, especially in sectors demanding electrical conductivity with minimal weight. These fibers, known for making plastics electrically conductive, are crucial in automotive, construction, and healthcare applications where they mitigate electrostatic charges and protect against electromagnetic interference. ALBIS's expansion means that more customers across the EMEA region can now access these innovative solutions, enhancing the functional capabilities of plastics in critical applications.

Technical Excellence and Market Reach

With ALBIS's vast network of application technicians, the company is well-positioned to support customers throughout the design and manufacturing process, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, market-ready products. This technical prowess, combined with ALBIS's comprehensive product portfolio, underscores its capability to meet diverse market needs. The ability to process Beki-Shield® steel fibers through extrusion and injection molding, along with the option for custom coloration, provides significant flexibility and innovation potential for customers.

Global Impact and Future Prospects

ALBIS, a leader in the distribution of polymers and thermoplastic elastomers, boasts a global footprint with a strong presence in Europe and expanding operations in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. This strategic partnership with Bekaert, a company that has shaped the material science landscape since 1880, signifies a shared vision for innovation and quality. As both companies leverage their global networks and technical expertise, this collaboration is poised to introduce groundbreaking solutions across industries, driving progress and efficiency in new mobility, low-carbon construction, and green energy markets.

This expanded partnership not only solidifies ALBIS's and Bekaert's positions as leaders in their respective fields but also promises to catalyze technological advancements within the plastics industry. By combining Bekaert's material science expertise with ALBIS's distribution network and technical services, customers across the EMEA region stand to gain access to cutting-edge solutions that address pressing industry challenges. As we look to the future, this collaboration is a beacon of innovation, setting new standards for functionality, sustainability, and efficiency in materials science.