A New Era for Euroclear: Valorie Urbain to Succeed Lieve Mostrey as Group CEO

Euroclear, a leading player in the global post-trade services arena, has announced the appointment of Valorie Urbain as its new Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Urbain is set to succeed Lieve Mostrey, and the transition will be finalized after the Euroclear Board member mandates are renewed at the General Meeting on May 3, 2024.

Transition of Leadership

Urbain’s appointment comes in the wake of Lieve Mostrey’s retirement announcement in July 2023. During her tenure that began in January 2017, Mostrey led Euroclear to new heights, culminating in her recognition as Trends Manager of the Year in 2023. She has played a significant role in the company’s global expansion, enhancement of its funds offering through acquisitions, and strengthening of its reputation as a systemic financial market infrastructure.

Urbain: A Veteran with Vision

Valorie Urbain brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having been with Euroclear since 1992. She has held pivotal positions, such as the CEO of Euroclear Bank and Euroclear ESES Central Securities Depositories. Her contributions have shaped and implemented Euroclear’s business strategy, resulting in record levels of client satisfaction and consistent business income growth in 2023.

Euroclear: A Beacon of Efficiency

The Euroclear Group, which includes Euroclear Bank and various national entities, is renowned for its emphasis on risk mitigation, automation, and efficiency for its clients. As Urbain steps into her new role, she will be tasked with leading the Group in continuing to deliver value for shareholders, clients, employees, and the communities they serve.

Francesco Vanni d’Archirafi, Chairman of the Euroclear Group, expressed gratitude for Mostrey’s impactful contributions and confidence in Urbain’s capabilities to guide the company forward. The Board stands committed to supporting Urbain and the management team in their quest to elevate Euroclear’s standing in the global post-trade services sector.