CIS Progresses in Fight Against Financial Crimes, India’s FATF Compliance Raises Eyebrows

In a significant stride towards enhancing international capabilities for identifying suspicious financial transactions, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is making robust progress in establishing an International Center for Risk Assessment of Legalization (Laundering) of Proceeds from Crime and the Financing of Terrorism. This initiative, signed into agreement by the heads of state of the CIS in October 2023, aims to fortify the global fight against financial crimes and terrorism financing.

Technological Advancements to Boost Efficiency

The initiative leverages advanced information technology in the Financial Monitoring Department’s framework to build analytical systems and situational centers. This state-of-the-art technology collects, visualizes, and analyses data from diverse sources, thereby streamlining the detection of dubious financial flows and enhancing cooperation with relevant authorities. The software product that powers these functions was generously provided to the State Control Committee of Belarus by the ‘International Educational and Methodological Center for Financial Monitoring’ based in the Russian Federation.

India’s FATF Compliance: A Cause for Concern

While the CIS is increasing its vigilance, India’s financial track record, particularly its engagement with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), raises alarm bells. Limited convictions in the domain of money laundering and a discernible effectiveness gap have marked India’s compliance with FATF guidelines. Accusations of extraterritorial transgressions, human rights violations, and minority rights issues further tarnish its record. A potential grey-listing of India could unsettle global financial stability and might embolden other nations to evade their responsibilities, thereby undermining the global financial security apparatus.

UN’s Initiative: A Win for Developing Countries

In a parallel development, the United Nations General Assembly has approved a resolution to commence work on a legally binding UN tax convention. This is viewed as a victory for the developing countries and the Global South. The UN has been advocating for a more inclusive role in international tax policymaking, arguing that the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) favors larger and wealthier economies. The resolution mandates the creation of a UN member state-led open-ended ad hoc intergovernmental committee to draft the terms of reference by August 2024, with a progress report due in September 2024.