Belarusians in Vilnius Mark Freedom Day, Voice Hopes for Future Celebrations in Minsk

Belarusians gathered in Vilnius on Monday to celebrate Freedom Day, expressing hope for future festivities in their homeland and appreciation for Lithuania's support against the Lukashenko regime. Several hundred Belarusians and their allies convened at Lukiškės Square, displaying Lithuanian and Belarusian historical flags, while the national anthems of both countries played, emphasizing the strong bond between the two nations and their shared aspirations for freedom.

A Symbolic Celebration

Yulia Selekh, a marketing specialist among the Belarusian diaspora in Lithuania, highlighted the significance of March 25, marking the establishment of the Belarusian Democratic Republic in 1918. Despite the prohibition of this celebration by the Lukashenko regime, Selekh and others remain hopeful for a future where they can commemorate Freedom Day freely in Belarus. The event also served as a platform for expressing the desire for self-expression and freedom from oppression, with Alexander Selekh emphasizing the importance of showcasing national unity without resorting to violence.

Voices of Opposition

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and other notable figures residing in Vilnius addressed the crowd, further underscoring the event's significance in the broader struggle for democracy in Belarus. A photo exhibition chronicling the history of the Belarusian battalion within the Lithuanian army and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine was also featured, linking Belarus's past struggles for independence with current regional dynamics. Participants later marched to the Belarusian Embassy and a local church, lighting candles and attending a concert, symbolizing their unwavering hope and solidarity.

Contrast with Official Stance in Belarus

In stark contrast to the celebratory atmosphere in Vilnius, Belarus does not officially recognize March 25 as Freedom Day, instead celebrating Independence Day on July 3 to commemorate the liberation from Nazi occupation in 1944. The Lukashenko government's refusal to acknowledge the day underlines the ongoing repression and lack of freedom in Belarus, further highlighting the significance of the Vilnius celebration as an act of defiance and a beacon of hope for Belarusians both at home and abroad.

This gathering in Vilnius not only commemorated a key historical moment but also served as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for freedom and democracy in Belarus. As Belarusians continue to face oppression, events like these offer a glimpse of solidarity, hope, and the relentless pursuit of a future where freedom and self-expression are not just dreams but realities for all Belarusians.