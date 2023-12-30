en English
Agriculture

Belarus Diverts Space Exploration Funds to Boost Agricultural Infrastructure

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:39 pm EST
Belarus Diverts Space Exploration Funds to Boost Agricultural Infrastructure

In an unprecedented move, the government of Belarus has made a strategic shift in its budget allocation. Funds initially earmarked for space exploration are now redirected to bolster its agricultural sector. A recent public decree reveals an allocation of approximately $670,000, initially intended for a planetary survey network, to the development of a new potato storage facility.

Reassignment of Funds: A Strategic Move

The National Academy of Sciences in Minsk, the country’s capital, was informed about this significant reallocation. Originally, the state enterprise Geoinformation Systems was to lead the planetary survey network. This ambitious project aimed to establish a network of satellites in collaboration with countries such as Russia, Kazakhstan, India, Venezuela, and Vietnam. For Belarus, a former Soviet republic, this was a significant step in their space initiative.

Prioritizing Agricultural Infrastructure

However, the Belarusian government has chosen to prioritize its resources differently. The focus has shifted towards expanding the storage capabilities of the Tolochin cannery. This cannery, nestled in the eastern part of Belarus, processes varied products like wine, starch, and pre-cut French fries. The new storage facility, part of the 2021-25 state program for agricultural development, carries an estimated cost of $720,000. The facility aims to store up to 20,000 tons of potatoes.

Belarus: The Potato Kingdom

Belarus, often referred to as Europe’s potato kingdom, is a significant producer of potatoes. The country harvests more than 5 million tons of potatoes annually, outpacing any other crop in the country. The strategic decision to enhance potato storage infrastructure is a testament to the importance of this crop in Belarus’s agricultural landscape.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

