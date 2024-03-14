Belarus Backs India for UNSC Permanent Seat, Strengthens Bilateral Ties and Eyes SCO, BRICS Membership

During a significant visit to India, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik vocalized strong support for India's bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), underlining the urgency for UNSC reforms amidst global instability. This move is part of broader discussions aimed at deepening India-Belarus relations, with both nations eyeing enhanced cooperation within SCO and BRICS frameworks.

Strengthening India-Belarus Strategic Partnership

Aleinik's visit to India, encompassing talks with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, focused on creating a more equitable, multipolar world order. Both countries share common views on international relations principles, like state equality and balancing every nation's interests. These discussions also covered Belarus's potential full-fledged membership in the SCO, a step towards which India has shown considerable support by being the first country to ratify Belarus's accession memorandum.

Regional and Global Cooperation Prospects

In their bilateral dialogue, the leaders deliberated on numerous aspects including political, trade, economic cooperation, and development partnerships in defense. This exchange aimed at elevating the India-Belarus relationship to a 'strategic partnership' level, reflecting both nations' commitment to a multifaceted relationship. Furthermore, discussions on Belarus's interest in joining BRICS highlighted the growing significance of new economic blocs in global governance.

Future Directions and Implications

The supportive stance of Belarus towards India's UNSC permanent seat bid, combined with the pursuit of SCO and BRICS memberships, signifies a strategic realignment and strengthening of bilateral relations. This visit underscores the potential for enhanced cooperation between India and Belarus, not only in political and economic spheres but also in creating a more just and multipolar global order. As Belarus anticipates positive developments in its applications to SCO and BRICS, the diplomatic engagement with India marks a pivotal step towards realizing these ambitions.