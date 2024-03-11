Bangladesh Eyes Free Trade Pact with EEC, Seeks Belarus Support During Bilateral Talks

In a significant move to strengthen economic ties and boost trade, Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has sought the support of Belarus for signing a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). This pivotal request was made during the fifth round of foreign office consultations between Bangladesh and Belarus, held at State Guest House Padma. With delegations led by Masud Bin Momen and Evgeny Shestakov, deputy minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Belarus, the discussions underscored a mutual desire to deepen bilateral relations.

Expanding Economic and Educational Ties

Both nations expressed satisfaction with their current state of bilateral relations, emphasizing the potential for further growth and collaboration. The Belarusian delegation showed keen interest in importing manpower from Bangladesh and expanding opportunities for Bangladeshi students to pursue higher education in Belarus. These discussions highlight the multifaceted nature of the relationship, extending beyond trade to encompass agricultural, educational, military, and technological cooperation.

Strengthening Support and Solidarity

In a gesture of historical solidarity, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen thanked the Belarusian people for their support during Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971. This acknowledgment serves as a reminder of the deep-rooted connections between the two countries, laying a strong foundation for future cooperation. The consultations also focused on completing necessary procedures for signing pending bilateral instruments, setting the stage for enhanced legal and economic collaboration.

Prospects for a Stronger Partnership

The potential signing of a free trade agreement with the EEC, facilitated by Belarus's support, could significantly impact Bangladesh's trade and economic landscape. Such a development would not only strengthen ties between Bangladesh and Belarus but also open new avenues for collaboration within the Eurasian Economic Commission's member states. As both countries look forward to deepening their relationship, the outcomes of these consultations may herald a new era of economic and educational cooperation.