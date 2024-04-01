Beijing Unveils Upgraded International Web Portal, Showcasing City's Global Appeal

The upgraded version of Beijing's international web portal was officially unveiled on March 28, marking a significant step in the city's efforts to enhance its position as a hub for international exchange. This new portal aims to showcase Beijing's charm, vitality, and opportunities, providing comprehensive online services for foreigners and foreign-funded enterprises in nine languages, thus reflecting the city's dedication to integrating its services and making them more accessible to a global audience.

Seamless Integration of Services

The revamped portal offers full-process online services, leveraging passport information to facilitate access to a range of services. This development embodies Beijing's commitment to creating a user-friendly platform that caters to the needs of international visitors and businesses. The portal's design and functionality underscore the city's initiative to simplify processes, making it easier for users to navigate through the various services offered, from business registrations to cultural engagements.

Highlighting Beijing's Global Charm

One of the standout features of the new portal is the Events Calendar area, which curates and highlights activities around the city that are of interest to foreigners. This feature is part of Beijing's strategy to not only attract foreign investment and talent but also to encourage cultural exchange and tourism. By providing a centralized platform for discovering city events, Beijing aims to draw international visitors and residents alike into its vibrant cultural scene, thereby enhancing its appeal as a cosmopolitan city.

BeijingService: Catering to Diverse Needs

In addition to the web portal, the official English-language WeChat account, BeijingService, plays a crucial role in addressing the diverse needs of foreign-funded enterprises and foreigners in Beijing. This digital service platform complements the web portal by offering real-time updates and assistance, showcasing Beijing's efforts to provide a comprehensive support system for its international community. The synergy between the web portal and BeijingService illustrates the city's innovative approach to digital governance and public service.

With the launch of its upgraded international web portal, Beijing is poised to enhance its global image and attract more international talent and businesses. The portal not only serves as a gateway to Beijing's services and opportunities but also as a testament to the city's dynamic and welcoming spirit. As the city continues to evolve and expand its international reach, such developments are crucial in positioning Beijing as a global city with rich cultural heritage and boundless opportunities.