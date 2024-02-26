Behind the Hit: Logos Olori Reveals His Role in Crafting Davido's 'Unavailable'

Imagine sitting in a room filled with the hum of potential hits, where melodies float in the air, waiting to be captured and transformed into chart-topping tracks. This was the reality for Olamilekan Emeka Taiwo, known professionally as Logos Olori, a vibrant force in the Afrobeats scene, as he sat down with Do2tun on Cool FM's radio show. Here, he unveiled a truth that would ripple across the music industry: he is the mastermind behind the Grammy-nominated song 'Unavailable,' a gem in the crown of Davido's record label, DMW.

The Genesis of 'Unavailable'

The journey of 'Unavailable' began in an unassuming house in Ajah, Lagos, a place far removed from the glitz and glamour often associated with hit songs. It was here that Logos Olori, alongside producer Magicstixs and the talented Peruzzi, breathed life into a track that would later conquer the global stage. Davido, the heart and soul of DMW, had a vision for the song, a vision that required perfection. Upon hearing the initial verse, Davido knew it needed a touch more magic, a task perfectly suited for Peruzzi's lyrical prowess. The result? A song that not only marked Davido's first entry under his own name in the U.K. Singles Chart but also solidified 'Unavailable' as a quintessential Afrobeats anthem.

A Testament to Collaboration

In a world where the spotlight often shines on the person behind the microphone, Logos Olori's revelation serves as a poignant reminder of the collaborative spirit that fuels the music industry. His role in crafting 'Unavailable' is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the collective effort required to bring a song to life. As Logos Olori disclosed, the process was a blend of creativity, spontaneity, and a shared vision, elements that are emblematic of the creative process within DMW.

The Debate Around Songwriting in Afrobeats

The revelation from Logos Olori has sparked a broader conversation about the role of songwriters in the Afrobeats genre. While some critics argue that the reliance on songwriters may dilute the authenticity of an artist's voice, others, like Logos and Davido, view collaboration as a strength, a way to enrich the music and bring diverse perspectives into the mix. Logos Olori's praise for Davido's support of songwriting highlights a future where the art is not only recognized but celebrated for its contribution to the fabric of Afrobeats.

In the end, the story of 'Unavailable' is more than just a tale of how a song came to be. It's a narrative that underscores the importance of collaboration, the unseen efforts of those behind the scenes, and the power of a shared vision. As Afrobeats continues to captivate audiences around the world, stories like these remind us of the intricate tapestry of creativity and collaboration that lies at the heart of every hit song.