Bargain Block Stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas to Appear at Central Ohio Home & Garden Show

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, the dynamic duo behind HGTV's hit series 'Bargain Block', are set to grace the Central Ohio Home & Garden Show on February 18. Known for their transformative work in restoring dilapidated properties in Detroit into affordable homes, the pair has completed around 50 houses for the show and a total of 70 projects.

Breathing Life into the Forgotten

At the heart of Bynum and Thomas' mission is the revitalization of abandoned properties in Detroit. Their unique approach involves working on 5-7 houses at any given time, meticulously renovating each one to create a vibrant, affordable living space for first-time buyers. The result? A tangible impact on the community, with improved house values, lower crime rates, and a noticeable enhancement in neighborhood appearances.

Bynum and Thomas' work transcends the realm of real estate; it's a testament to the power of design and renovation in reshaping communities. They've managed to weave a narrative of hope and transformation, one house at a time.

The Art of Revival

Bynum and Thomas' design philosophy is rooted in the belief that older homes often possess superior construction materials compared to modern buildings. From hardwood floors to plaster, these homes offer a rich canvas for their creativity.

Their design trends lean towards artisan finishes and unique details, a reflection of their commitment to preserving the character of each property while infusing it with contemporary charm. Case in point: their Tuscan-themed home and modern Parisian-style property, both of which showcase their penchant for unconventional ideas and designs.

A Symphony of Style and Substance

From forest chic designs to minimalist bungalows with pink decor, Bynum and Thomas' portfolio is as diverse as it is impressive. Their work has been featured in various HGTV programs, including 'Down to Design' and 'Bargain Block' Seasons 2 and 3.

Their upcoming appearance at the Central Ohio Home & Garden Show promises to be an enlightening affair, with the duo sharing their insights on house-related topics, DIY tips, design tips, and their experience working on 'Bargain Block' in Detroit.

As Bynum and Thomas continue to breathe new life into Detroit's forgotten properties, their work serves as a reminder of the transformative power of design and renovation. Their story is not just about restoring houses; it's about rebuilding communities and instilling a sense of pride and belonging.

On February 18, at 1 PM, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas will take the stage at the Logan A C and Heat Services Home Stage. The Q&A session offers a unique opportunity to delve into the minds of these visionaries, gaining insights into their design philosophy, renovation strategies, and the impact of their work on the Detroit community.

In a world where affordable housing and community revitalization are pressing concerns, Bynum and Thomas' work provides a beacon of hope. Their story is a testament to the power of creativity, determination, and a deep-seated commitment to making a difference.