St Philip Polyclinic Amps up Security Measures Post Threat Incident

In response to a recent threatening incident, the St Philip Polyclinic in Barbados has heightened its security measures, creating a protective shield for its staff and patients. As an initiative to safeguard the premises, all visitors are now required to walk through a metal detector, under the vigilant eyes of additional security officers hired from a private firm.

New Measures for Solid Security

The implementation of these new protocols came into effect on July 15, 2024, following an alarming event in which a man brandished a knife at a nurse. This unsettling occurrence served as a wake-up call for the healthcare facility, prompting the need for reinforced security. The Ministry of Health's communications specialist, Joy Ann Haigh, announced the new measures, emphasizing their role in preventing potential security threats in the future.

Minor Delays but Maximum Safety

These additional security layers are expected to cause minor delays of a minute or two for individuals entering the facility. To ensure the comfort and convenience of patients and their companions during this waiting period, a tent has been erected outside the clinic. Visitors are urged to cooperate with the new protocols and avoid carrying prohibited items like lighters, weapons, and work tools to prevent further delays.

A Step Towards a Safer Environment

The installation of metal detectors and the presence of more security officers are clear indications of the polyclinic's commitment to creating a safe environment. These measures are not only a response to a single incident but also a proactive step towards ensuring that the healthcare facility remains a haven for its patients and staff. The St Philip Polyclinic's new security measures underscore the importance of safety in healthcare settings, reinforcing trust in their ability to protect those within their walls.