Reviving Bridgetown’s Nightlife: A Potential Catalyst for Transportation Industry’s Growth

In an emerging narrative of urban revitalization, Roy Raphael, Chairman of the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) in Barbados, has voiced concerns over the diminishing nightlife in Bridgetown, the nation’s capital. He believes this dearth of after-dark activities is impacting the earnings of public service vehicle operators.

Bridgetown’s Revitalisation

In a recent interview, Raphael proposed a resurgence of the city’s nocturnal activities to bolster its appeal and stimulate economic activity. This perspective meshes well with the ambitions of the Bridgetown Revitalisation Committee and the legislative amendments of the Barbados Physical Development Plan 2023. Recognizing Bridgetown as a focal point for significant growth and redevelopment, the plan, ratified by the House of Assembly, tackles major national issues such as land scarcity, affordable housing, climate change, and the transition to a green economy.

Support from the Parliament

Corey Lane, Member of Parliament for the City of Bridgetown, backs this vision. He underscores the necessity of enhancing The City’s charm with music, culture, and distinctive experiences to attract more tourists and generate job opportunities. However, amidst these discussions, Raphael also called for public transport operators to be cautious during the festive season.

Concerns about Road Safety

This year saw a surge in road fatalities, a fact noted by the Commissioner of Police, Richard Boyce. Boyce attributed part of the increase to the indiscipline in public transport, suggesting stricter oversight by regulatory bodies. Raphael also drew attention to the financial strain on operators due to skyrocketing insurance rates in the aftermath of accidents, alongside rising maintenance and fossil fuel costs, which cumulatively amounted to roughly BDS $15 million for the year.