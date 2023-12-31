en English
Barbados

Reviving Bridgetown’s Nightlife: A Potential Catalyst for Transportation Industry’s Growth

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:06 pm EST
In an emerging narrative of urban revitalization, Roy Raphael, Chairman of the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) in Barbados, has voiced concerns over the diminishing nightlife in Bridgetown, the nation’s capital. He believes this dearth of after-dark activities is impacting the earnings of public service vehicle operators.

Bridgetown’s Revitalisation

In a recent interview, Raphael proposed a resurgence of the city’s nocturnal activities to bolster its appeal and stimulate economic activity. This perspective meshes well with the ambitions of the Bridgetown Revitalisation Committee and the legislative amendments of the Barbados Physical Development Plan 2023. Recognizing Bridgetown as a focal point for significant growth and redevelopment, the plan, ratified by the House of Assembly, tackles major national issues such as land scarcity, affordable housing, climate change, and the transition to a green economy.

Support from the Parliament

Corey Lane, Member of Parliament for the City of Bridgetown, backs this vision. He underscores the necessity of enhancing The City’s charm with music, culture, and distinctive experiences to attract more tourists and generate job opportunities. However, amidst these discussions, Raphael also called for public transport operators to be cautious during the festive season.

Concerns about Road Safety

This year saw a surge in road fatalities, a fact noted by the Commissioner of Police, Richard Boyce. Boyce attributed part of the increase to the indiscipline in public transport, suggesting stricter oversight by regulatory bodies. Raphael also drew attention to the financial strain on operators due to skyrocketing insurance rates in the aftermath of accidents, alongside rising maintenance and fossil fuel costs, which cumulatively amounted to roughly BDS $15 million for the year.

Barbados Transportation
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

