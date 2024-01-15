en English
Barbados

Paupers’ Funerals: The Stark Reality of Death in Poverty

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Paupers’ Funerals: The Stark Reality of Death in Poverty

In the shadows of grand funeral ceremonies and touching eulogies, a somber reality persists. Over a hundred times annually, the rites of the deceased are reduced to unceremonious, government-funded burials, known as paupers’ funerals. Starkly contrasting with the extravagant services costing thousands of dollars, these burials are the last resort for unclaimed bodies or for families who can neither afford the burial costs nor wish to handle the arrangements.

The Silent Specter of Paupers’ Funerals

These simple, unadorned ceremonies come to light with the poignant case of Keith Brathwaite. His body lay unburied at a hospital morgue for months, a silent testament to the reality of paupers’ funerals. As of yet, it’s unclear whether he has been given his final rites. The frequency of such cases is alarmingly high. Funeral homes like Tudor’s Funeral Home, contracted by the government, report conducting approximately 100 such services each year.

Minimalistic Rites, Maximum Heartache

Paupers’ funerals reflect a painful minimalism. The ceremonies include simple coffins, devoid of viewings or flowers, with only a priest to perform the burial rites. Family members may attend, but the presence of large groups is not permitted. This stripped-down version of a funeral is a stark reminder of the socio-economic disparities that exist, even in death.

The Unclaimed Left in Limbo

Bodies left unclaimed tell a multitude of stories. These include tales of family disputes, or individuals with no next of kin. As reported by Two Sons Funeral Home in Barbados, bodies can be stored for up to six months. During this time, they exist in a state of limbo, waiting for a final rest that is often marred by the austerity of a paupers’ funeral.

Barbados Society
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

