en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Barbados

New Pump Installation Underway at Hampton Pumping Station in Barbados

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
New Pump Installation Underway at Hampton Pumping Station in Barbados

In an effort to restore full operational capacity at the Hampton Pumping Station in St Philip, Barbados, the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has successfully removed a damaged pump. This significant milestone paves the way for the installation of a new pump, which is anticipated to boost the station’s production capacity currently at 75%, as reported by Hector Marshall, a senior engineer at BWA.

Installing New Infrastructure

The removal of the damaged pump is part of a broader process that includes reinstalling the well pump, electrical cable, and rising main. The BWA crews are laboriously working on these tasks, and upon their completion, the new pump installation is scheduled to commence. This upgrade forms part of the BWA’s commitment to ensuring the reliable supply of water to the residents of St Philip.

Advisory for Residents

During this transition period, residents in the affected areas may experience water outages or a low pipe-borne water supply. The BWA has, therefore, advised households to store an adequate amount of water as a preventive measure. To further alleviate the potential inconvenience, the BWA’s water tanker team stands ready to assist residents in the affected districts. This proactive approach is integral to BWA’s commitment to the community it serves.

Keeping the Community Informed

Throughout the entire process, the BWA has been in constant communication with the community, providing necessary updates and support. Despite the potential inconvenience this maintenance work might cause, the BWA appreciates the understanding and patience exhibited by the residents. The authority will continue to keep the community informed of the progress and provide necessary support to ensure a smooth transition.

0
Barbados
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Barbados

See more
5 hours ago
Emergency Valve Repairs Disturb Water Supply in Maxwell, Barbados
In the heart of Maxwell, Christ Church, Barbados, a pressing situation unfolds as emergency repairs are currently underway on a significant valve by the Barbados Water Authority. This unexpected development could potentially disrupt water supplies, leading to outages or low pressure for residents living along Maxwell Main Road and its intersection with Maxwell Coast Road.
Emergency Valve Repairs Disturb Water Supply in Maxwell, Barbados
St Michael Residents Remanded to Prison: Charged with Murder and Property Destruction
15 hours ago
St Michael Residents Remanded to Prison: Charged with Murder and Property Destruction
Floor Collapse at Barbados School Leads to Swift Safety Measures
15 hours ago
Floor Collapse at Barbados School Leads to Swift Safety Measures
Barbados PM Amplifies Commitment to Children's Learning with Hearing Project Expansion
10 hours ago
Barbados PM Amplifies Commitment to Children's Learning with Hearing Project Expansion
Murder and Arson Charges: Young Barbadians Await Trial in Dodds Prison
10 hours ago
Murder and Arson Charges: Young Barbadians Await Trial in Dodds Prison
Barbados Eases License Renewal Process for Senior Drivers with New Regulations
11 hours ago
Barbados Eases License Renewal Process for Senior Drivers with New Regulations
Latest Headlines
World News
Economic Instability Looms if House Republicans Withdraw from Spending Agreement: Jeffries
3 mins
Economic Instability Looms if House Republicans Withdraw from Spending Agreement: Jeffries
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Journey of Faith and Resilience
4 mins
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Journey of Faith and Resilience
Venezuela National Assembly Forms Special Commission to Investigate Opposition
4 mins
Venezuela National Assembly Forms Special Commission to Investigate Opposition
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
7 mins
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
7 mins
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
8 mins
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
8 mins
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
9 mins
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
9 mins
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app