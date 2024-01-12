New Pump Installation Underway at Hampton Pumping Station in Barbados

In an effort to restore full operational capacity at the Hampton Pumping Station in St Philip, Barbados, the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has successfully removed a damaged pump. This significant milestone paves the way for the installation of a new pump, which is anticipated to boost the station’s production capacity currently at 75%, as reported by Hector Marshall, a senior engineer at BWA.

Installing New Infrastructure

The removal of the damaged pump is part of a broader process that includes reinstalling the well pump, electrical cable, and rising main. The BWA crews are laboriously working on these tasks, and upon their completion, the new pump installation is scheduled to commence. This upgrade forms part of the BWA’s commitment to ensuring the reliable supply of water to the residents of St Philip.

Advisory for Residents

During this transition period, residents in the affected areas may experience water outages or a low pipe-borne water supply. The BWA has, therefore, advised households to store an adequate amount of water as a preventive measure. To further alleviate the potential inconvenience, the BWA’s water tanker team stands ready to assist residents in the affected districts. This proactive approach is integral to BWA’s commitment to the community it serves.

Keeping the Community Informed

Throughout the entire process, the BWA has been in constant communication with the community, providing necessary updates and support. Despite the potential inconvenience this maintenance work might cause, the BWA appreciates the understanding and patience exhibited by the residents. The authority will continue to keep the community informed of the progress and provide necessary support to ensure a smooth transition.