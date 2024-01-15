en English
Barbados

Major Roadworks Set to Commence in St. Lucy, Barbados under the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
Major Roadworks Set to Commence in St. Lucy, Barbados under the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme

As of January 15, 2024, motorists and commuters in St. Lucy, Barbados, need to brace for a significant change in their daily travel routines. A substantial roadwork project is set to commence on the stretch from Crab Hill to Archers Bay, under the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme. This initiative, spearheaded by Infra Construction Inc., a contractor for the Ministry of Transport and Works, aims to enhance the road infrastructure and driving conditions in the region.

Milling and Paving: A Necessary Intervention

The project involves a dual-process of milling and paving. Milling is a technique that involves removing the existing asphalt layer from the road surface. After the milling, the road will be repaved, providing a smoother and safer driving experience for motorists. This Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving the country’s infrastructure and ensuring the safety and convenience of its citizens.

Re-routing Traffic to Ensure Smooth Operations

Given the nature of the work, daily operations will be conducted between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. However, these efforts are subject to favorable weather conditions. During this period, traffic will be rerouted through alternative routes, including Crab Hill No.2 and Crab Hill to Animal Flower Cave. The Ministry of Transport and Works has assured that appropriate signage would be deployed along these detours, with traffic wardens present to manage the diversion and ensure safety.

Embracing Change for a Safer Commute

The road maintenance efforts are not just an upgrade to the physical infrastructure but also a step towards ensuring a safer and hassle-free commute for the local community. While the roadworks may cause temporary disruptions, the end goal is a smoother, safer journey for everyone. The Ministry of Transport and Works and Infra Construction Inc. are committed to minimizing inconvenience and ensuring that the works are completed as swiftly and efficiently as possible.

Barbados Transportation
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

