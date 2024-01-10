Infrastructure Upgrade: New Pump Installation at Hampton, Barbados

Barbados, the Caribbean’s easternmost island, is witnessing a significant infrastructure upgrade at Hampton, St Philip, with the installation of a new water pump. This development forms part of a broader initiative to improve local utility services, contributing to the region’s sustainability and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

Hampton Pumping Station Overhaul

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is spearheading this important project. Crews have been engaged in intensive repair work at the Hampton Pumping Station, diligently replacing a damaged pump with a new one. This operation has necessitated temporary disruption of pipe-borne water supply, prompting the BWA to urge customers to store water for their households. To alleviate the impact on residents, the BWA’s Water Tanker team has been mobilized to assist those affected by the disruption.

Accelerated Infrastructure Works

The need for this upgrade became urgent due to a pump failure, which had compromised the substructure supporting the pumps at the Hampton Pumping Station. While these emergency works were initially scheduled for February/March, the BWA expedited the process to prevent further damage to the critical infrastructure. The prompt action underscores the imperative of preserving the reliability of the area’s essential services, despite the significant impact on customers in the distribution network.

Proactive Measures for Long-Term Growth

The General Manager of BWA, Keithroy Halliday, stressed the importance of taking immediate action to avert a worsening situation. This step is reflective of the local authorities’ foresighted approach to infrastructure management, prioritizing the modernization of facilities to prepare for future needs. Such proactive measures align with strategic plans for growth and development in the region, ensuring the community’s wellbeing and the sustainability of local resources.