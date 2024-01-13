en English
Barbados

Highway 4 in Barbados Undergoing Major Upgrade Under Accelerated Programme

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
Highway 4 in Barbados Undergoing Major Upgrade Under Accelerated Programme

Highway 4, a key thoroughfare in Barbados, will be temporarily closed for significant infrastructure enhancements. The closure, which will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, is part of a broader plan to upgrade the road network in the area. These works are a part of the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme, a new initiative overseen by the Ministry of Works.

Revamping for a Smoother Journey

C.O. Williams Construction Limited, a leading contractor, is vested with the responsibility of executing the milling process over a 2.5 km stretch of Highway 4. This stage of the project, which involves the removal of the existing road surface, is a critical precursor to the subsequent paving works. Paving is scheduled to ensue from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., provided weather conditions are favourable.

Minimizing Disruptions, Maximizing Safety

To mitigate the potential inconvenience to motorists, traffic during the works will be restricted to local access only. Road users will face diversions at the Constant Roundabout and Norman Niles Roundabout, two vital junctures on the highway. The Ministry of Works has ensured that adequate signage and personnel will be deployed to guide motorists during these diversion periods, minimizing confusion and ensuring a smooth flow of traffic.

A Look into the Future

This project is merely the beginning of a more extensive drive to revamp the road network under the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme. The Ministry of Works is soon to release a comprehensive list of roads slated for similar upgrades, signifying a determined push to enhance the nation’s infrastructure and improve the commuting experience for all road users.

Barbados Travel & Tourism
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

