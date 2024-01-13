Highway 4 in Barbados Undergoing Major Upgrade Under Accelerated Programme

Highway 4, a key thoroughfare in Barbados, will be temporarily closed for significant infrastructure enhancements. The closure, which will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, is part of a broader plan to upgrade the road network in the area. These works are a part of the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme, a new initiative overseen by the Ministry of Works.

Revamping for a Smoother Journey

C.O. Williams Construction Limited, a leading contractor, is vested with the responsibility of executing the milling process over a 2.5 km stretch of Highway 4. This stage of the project, which involves the removal of the existing road surface, is a critical precursor to the subsequent paving works. Paving is scheduled to ensue from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., provided weather conditions are favourable.

Minimizing Disruptions, Maximizing Safety

To mitigate the potential inconvenience to motorists, traffic during the works will be restricted to local access only. Road users will face diversions at the Constant Roundabout and Norman Niles Roundabout, two vital junctures on the highway. The Ministry of Works has ensured that adequate signage and personnel will be deployed to guide motorists during these diversion periods, minimizing confusion and ensuring a smooth flow of traffic.

A Look into the Future

This project is merely the beginning of a more extensive drive to revamp the road network under the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme. The Ministry of Works is soon to release a comprehensive list of roads slated for similar upgrades, signifying a determined push to enhance the nation’s infrastructure and improve the commuting experience for all road users.