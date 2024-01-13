Highway 4 in Barbados Undergoes Transformation: An Insight into the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme

Highway 4 in Barbados, a bustling artery connecting Constant Roundabout to Salters in St George, stands at the cusp of a significant transformation. The Ministry of Works (MTW) has announced an ambitious roadworks project on this 2.5 km stretch, a move that is likely to bring about a marked improvement in commuting experience and road safety.

Highway 4 Closure: A Schedule to Marks

The project, led by MTW’s trusted contractor, C.O. Williams Construction Limited, commences with the milling process. This essential phase, set to occur on a Saturday, will necessitate the road’s closure from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the first two days. Following the milling, paving is scheduled to take place from Monday to Friday during nighttime hours, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., provided that weather conditions are favorable. During the closure period, traffic will be restricted to local access only, limiting the flow of vehicles and ensuring safety.

Managing Traffic: A Strategic Plan

To mitigate potential traffic hassles, MTW is putting into place a comprehensive plan. Signage and personnel will be strategically posted to manage the vehicular flow and ensure safety, and alternate routes have been established. Drivers coming from Constant Roundabout towards Salters will be redirected through Constant or Dash Valley, while those from the Norman Niles Roundabout heading towards Constant will find their route diverted at Salters.

Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme: A Step Forward

This significant venture is part of the broader Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme, a robust initiative aimed at improving the road infrastructure of Barbados. Highway 4 is just one aspect of this programme, with a comprehensive list of roads included in the initiative set to be released in the near future, marking further strides in the country’s infrastructural development.