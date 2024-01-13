en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Barbados

Highway 4 in Barbados Undergoes Transformation: An Insight into the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:15 pm EST
Highway 4 in Barbados Undergoes Transformation: An Insight into the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme

Highway 4 in Barbados, a bustling artery connecting Constant Roundabout to Salters in St George, stands at the cusp of a significant transformation. The Ministry of Works (MTW) has announced an ambitious roadworks project on this 2.5 km stretch, a move that is likely to bring about a marked improvement in commuting experience and road safety.

Highway 4 Closure: A Schedule to Marks

The project, led by MTW’s trusted contractor, C.O. Williams Construction Limited, commences with the milling process. This essential phase, set to occur on a Saturday, will necessitate the road’s closure from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the first two days. Following the milling, paving is scheduled to take place from Monday to Friday during nighttime hours, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., provided that weather conditions are favorable. During the closure period, traffic will be restricted to local access only, limiting the flow of vehicles and ensuring safety.

Managing Traffic: A Strategic Plan

To mitigate potential traffic hassles, MTW is putting into place a comprehensive plan. Signage and personnel will be strategically posted to manage the vehicular flow and ensure safety, and alternate routes have been established. Drivers coming from Constant Roundabout towards Salters will be redirected through Constant or Dash Valley, while those from the Norman Niles Roundabout heading towards Constant will find their route diverted at Salters.

Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme: A Step Forward

This significant venture is part of the broader Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme, a robust initiative aimed at improving the road infrastructure of Barbados. Highway 4 is just one aspect of this programme, with a comprehensive list of roads included in the initiative set to be released in the near future, marking further strides in the country’s infrastructural development.

0
Barbados Transportation
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Barbados

See more
2 hours ago
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
Health officials in Barbados have confirmed a single case of leprosy on the island. The patient, currently under treatment, is expected to conclude the process within a few months. This case is a follow-up to a previous one reported in 2022, according to the records of the World Health Organization (WHO). Barbados Responds to Leprosy
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
3 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
3 hours ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
3 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
3 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
3 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Latest Headlines
World News
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
6 mins
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
7 mins
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
8 mins
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
10 mins
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
10 mins
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
10 mins
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
10 mins
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
Manchester City's Goalkeeper Ederson Sustains Serious Injury Early in Game Against Newcastle United
11 mins
Manchester City's Goalkeeper Ederson Sustains Serious Injury Early in Game Against Newcastle United
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
12 mins
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app