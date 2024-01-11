Hampton Pumping Station in Barbados Undergoing Major Overhaul

In the heart of Barbados, nestled within the peaceful parish of St Philip, a hum of industrious activity echoes from the Hampton Pumping Station. The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is currently knee-deep in a critical operation—the replacement of a damaged pump. A vital cog in the island’s water supply machinery, the pumping station has been operating at 75% production capacity.

Major Overhaul

Senior engineer, Hector Marshall, has been the voice behind the operation updates, ensuring transparency and managing public expectations. The pump’s removal marks the onset of installing a new one—signalling better days ahead for Barbados’ water supply. The BWA teams are diligently working on the reinstallation of the replaced well pump, electrical cable, and rising main. Their concerted efforts are pointed toward a singular goal: to have the new pump operational once these works are completed.

Bracing for Impact

The residents have been forewarned about potential water outages or low pipe-borne supply during this transitional period. They’ve been encouraged to store enough water to meet their needs, as the BWA undertakes this crucial task. To mitigate the impact, BWA’s water tanker team is poised to support the affected districts, ensuring that the water supply’s heartbeat doesn’t skip a beat.

Respecting Intellectual Property

