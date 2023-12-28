December 27, 2023: A Day in Barbados’ News Landscape

On December 27, 2023, the captivating news that headlined in Barbados was an electric mix of local politics, economic developments, and community stories. The day’s news, sourced from the island’s trusted media outlets, resounded with the ethos of ‘Your News, Your Time, Your Way’ and underscored the importance of ‘The Source Matters’.

A Welcome Invitation from the Barbados Government

The Barbados Government, in a significant move, launched the 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp. This innovative remote work program permits individuals to work remotely from the picturesque Caribbean island for up to a year. Applicants must submit certain stipulated documents electronically and remit non-refundable fees upon approval. These measures are aimed at attracting global talent, thereby boosting the island’s economy and international standing.

Travel Protocols Amid the Pandemic

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Barbados Government has enforced strict travel protocols. All travelers, regardless of their vaccination status, must present a valid negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival in Barbados. The test must be conducted at accredited or recognized laboratories, and self-administered tests or home kits are not acceptable. These stringent measures, sanctioned by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, underline Barbados’ commitment to safeguarding its citizens and visitors from the virus.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s Digital Currency Initiative

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has issued a Request for Vendor Information (RFVI) for the development of a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) named ‘DCash 2.0.’ The current version of DCash was developed by Bitt, a software developer based in Barbados. However, DCash has encountered technical glitches in the past, prompting the ECCB to seek inputs from interested parties to integrate settlements into the DCash system. The deadline for responses to this RFVI is January 22, 2024.

This news day in Barbados encapsulates the island’s diverse concerns and its media’s unwavering commitment to delivering timely, relevant, and customizable news to its audience with integrity and adaptability. The news landscape in Barbados is dynamic, reflecting an emphasis on credible and trustworthy reporting, thereby ensuring that the information disseminated to the public is both accurate and reliable.