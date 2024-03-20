CAAP Calls for Barbados, CARICOM to Recognize Palestine, Reassess Israel Ties Amid Gaza Conflict

During a press conference on March 15, the Bridgetown-based organization Caribbean Against Apartheid in Palestine (CAAP) made a fervent plea to Barbados and CARICOM members to recognize Palestine as a sovereign state and reconsider their longstanding relations with Israel. This call to action comes in the wake of what Prime Minister Mia Motley labeled a televised genocide in Gaza, with the recent Israel-Hamas War claiming over 30,000 Palestinian lives since its commencement in October 2023.

Urgent Call for Diplomatic Reassessment

CAAP secretary Lalu Hanuman highlighted the inconsistency in Barbados' international stance, comparing its recognition of Kosovo to its hesitation towards Palestine. "It's time we stood on our feet and did what needs to be done," Hanuman emphasized, advocating for a suspension of diplomatic relations with Israel until a ceasefire is achieved. He also called for CARICOM's unified action, starting with an emergency session under UN Resolution 377A, aiming to pressure Israel through a collective suspension of diplomatic ties.

Global and Regional Implications

The ongoing conflict and its diplomatic aftermath have not only strained Israel's international relations but have also spotlighted the broader implications for global diplomacy. The lack of a unified approach to terrorism financing and sanction enforcement, as seen in Hamas' operations, underscores the challenges faced by the international community. Furthermore, calls for a reset in US-Israeli relations reflect a growing consensus on the need for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasizing humanitarian concerns and regional cooperation.

Call to Action for CARICOM

Palestine's Ambassador to the Caribbean, Dr. Linda Sobeh Ali, alongside Hanuman, urged Barbados and CARICOM at large to align with justice principles. By recognizing Palestine and reassessing their ties with Israel, Caribbean nations have the opportunity to stand on the right side of history against what has been described as a war against humanity. This approach not only aligns with the region's historical stance against apartheid but also sets a precedent for principled diplomacy in the face of ongoing global conflicts.

The recent events in Gaza and the subsequent diplomatic urges by CAAP represent a pivotal moment for CARICOM and its member states. As the world watches, the decisions made by these nations could significantly impact the course of international relations, setting a standard for addressing conflicts rooted in longstanding historical and territorial disputes. The call for recognition of Palestine and reassessment of ties with Israel not only challenges CARICOM nations to reflect on their diplomatic principles but also to consider their role in fostering peace and justice on the global stage.