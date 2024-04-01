Bishop Michael Maxwell's Easter 2024 Message: Triumph over Injustice and Evil

Greetings on this Easter Day as we join with Christians across the globe in thanking God for revealing, through the resurrection of Jesus His Son, His power over injustice, evil, sin and death; that although these vices may seem to prevail in our nation and the world, they will not have the final say in our lives especially when we live in fellowship and communion with God.

Easter's Central Message: Triumph and Hope

Easter is that time and season when we especially reflect on God bringing about that great "come back" for His Son, enabling Jesus to be no longer viewed as the victim but rather the victor who was vindicated by way of his resurrection after his brutal crucifixion. One of the central messages of Easter is that of God saying "Yes" to Jesus fulfilling his purpose of offering God's gifts of love and eternal life to all, and a definitive "No" to the powers of evil that sought to strip him of his human dignity that first Good Friday on the cross at Calvary.

Remembering the Apostles, Martyrs, and Activists

However, this Easter season is not only about recalling God's "Yes" to Jesus. It reemphasizes as well God's "Yes" to every victory of new life and light that triumphs over death and darkness which He has enabled us to experience through the blood, sweat and tears of those who are now of blessed memory – the apostles, martyrs and activists – who like Jesus, stood up, spoke out, and dedicated their lives for what was right.

Living by God's "Yes" in Today's World

