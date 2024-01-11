Barbados Water Authority in Race to Restore Normal Water Supply

In the heart of St Philip, Barbados, the Hampton Pumping Station is a beehive of activity. The facility, operated by the Barbados Water Authority (BWA), is presently undergoing critical repair work. The BWA team is diligently working to extract a damaged pump from the well, a vital step before the installation of a replacement pump. With the station operating at 75% production, the ongoing repair work aims to restore water supply to optimal levels in affected areas.

A Community Under Strain

As repair works continue, residents experience varying degrees of water outages and fluctuations in water pressure. The BWA has urged locals to prepare by storing an ample water supply to manage during the service interruption. Recognizing the strain this places on the community, the BWA’s Water Tanker team is stepping in to provide assistance to those facing low water pressure or complete outages.

A Race Against Time

The BWA is committed to minimizing public inconvenience and ensuring the swift resumption of normal water services. The repair team is working around the clock, extracting the damaged pump, and preparing to install its replacement. This process, while time-consuming, is essential to restore the full functionality of the Hampton Pumping Station and alleviate the water issues plaguing the community.

Restoring Normalcy

The ongoing repair activities at the Hampton Pumping Station are a testament to the BWA’s dedication to its service. The Authority is conscious of the disruption caused to the daily lives of residents and is making concerted efforts to restore normalcy. The sight of the Water Tanker team assisting those in need is a symbol of the community’s resilience and the BWA’s commitment to service, signaling hope for a swift return to normal water services.