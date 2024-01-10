Barbados Water Authority Commits $150,000 to Emergency Repairs at Hampton Pumping Station

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has pledged a substantial investment of $150,000 for emergency repairs at the Hampton Pumping Station, a key part of St Philip’s water supply infrastructure. The emergency repair work was necessitated by significant water supply disruptions affecting parts of St Philip, Christ Church, and St Joseph, where residents are grappling with complete outages or low water pressure.

Unveiling the Scope of Repair

Hector Marshall, a senior engineer at BWA, detailed the comprehensive nature of the repair work during a media tour of the facility. The repair work will entail the replacement of pumps and motors, intensive maintenance of mains, and the refurbishment of the sub-structure. A crane will be deployed to remove the malfunctioning pump and facilitate the installation of a new one. Additionally, two other pumps will be set on temporary supports to enable the replacement of the current substructure at the well head with new I-beams. Remarkably, all four pumps at the station are slated for replacement as a part of this procedure.

Teamwork to Tackle Crisis

To carry out these extensive repairs, the BWA will deploy at least 20 personnel, encompassing engineers, electricians, general workers, and welders. This is a testament to the significant human resources being marshalled to tackle this urgent infrastructure crisis. The repair work began last Thursday, marking a swift response to the problem once it was identified.

Impact and Importance

General Manager of the BWA, Keithroy Halliday, underscored the urgency of the repair work, emphasizing the need to prevent further disruption to the water supply and the importance of ensuring safety during the process. The impact on customers served by the Hampton Pumping Station has been significant, illuminating the vital role this facility plays in the area’s water distribution network.