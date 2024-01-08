en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Barbados

Barbados Rides Wave of Controversy: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
Barbados Rides Wave of Controversy: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

In Barbados, a storm is brewing, with echoes of a controversy resonating across the island nation. A personal cheque for a sum of $7,500, made payable to Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw, is at the center of this tempest. The cheque has triggered a wave of concern, leading to demands for an independent investigation into the matter. The call for this probe has been amplified by none other than the third vice-president of the Democratic Labour Party.

Unraveling the Threads

The specifics of the cheque’s origin and purpose remain shrouded in mystery. Yet, it has become a lightning rod for public attention and scrutiny. The connection to ‘2024 X Corp’, a corporate entity seemingly involved in the case, adds another layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative.

Government Response

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has declared the matter closed, a stance that only seems to fuel the drive for an independent probe. The push for transparency and accountability is palpable, with the public and political figures alike seeking clarity on the issue.

The Quest for Independence

The call for an independent investigation underscores a deep-seated desire for unbiased scrutiny. Whether it involves government agencies, private organizations, or the general public, the demand is clear: the matter needs to be examined without prejudice or favor. The nature of the probe, its scope, and its potential implications remain opaque, yet the insistence on independence is a testament to the democratic values ingrained in Barbadian society.

0
Barbados
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Barbados

See more
40 mins ago
Urgent Appeal: Barbados Police Search for Missing 76-Year-Old Orsan DeFreitas
In an urgent appeal to the public, the Barbados police are currently on the hunt for 76-year-old Orsan DeFreitas, a resident of 15 Clapham Park, St Michael, who has been conspicuously absent since 11 a.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024. DeFreitas, who is known for his frequent and extended absences from home, is described as
Urgent Appeal: Barbados Police Search for Missing 76-Year-Old Orsan DeFreitas
Barbados: The Winter Haven Drawing Tourists Worldwide
4 hours ago
Barbados: The Winter Haven Drawing Tourists Worldwide
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
7 hours ago
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
Princess Margaret Secondary School Reopening Delayed for Urgent Renovation
2 hours ago
Princess Margaret Secondary School Reopening Delayed for Urgent Renovation
Barbados Ministers Clarify Stance on Work Permit Applications Amidst Public Concern
2 hours ago
Barbados Ministers Clarify Stance on Work Permit Applications Amidst Public Concern
Late Night Shooting in Coverley Terrace: A Community Seeks Justice
2 hours ago
Late Night Shooting in Coverley Terrace: A Community Seeks Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Outrage in Italy as Hundreds Perform Fascist Salute at Rome Rally
4 mins
Outrage in Italy as Hundreds Perform Fascist Salute at Rome Rally
Missouri Secretary of State Debates Election Integrity and Trump's Influence
4 mins
Missouri Secretary of State Debates Election Integrity and Trump's Influence
Lucas Moraes Clinches Historic Win at Dakar Rally 2024; Al-Rajhi Seizes Overall Lead
5 mins
Lucas Moraes Clinches Historic Win at Dakar Rally 2024; Al-Rajhi Seizes Overall Lead
UK Commons United in Post Office Scandal Debate
10 mins
UK Commons United in Post Office Scandal Debate
South African Education Minister Denies Financial Misconduct Allegations
13 mins
South African Education Minister Denies Financial Misconduct Allegations
Public Poll on Dismissal of Minister Blade Nzimande Following Allegations
14 mins
Public Poll on Dismissal of Minister Blade Nzimande Following Allegations
South Korea's FM Nominee Advocates for Balanced U.S.-China Diplomacy
14 mins
South Korea's FM Nominee Advocates for Balanced U.S.-China Diplomacy
Channel 4 Faces Diversity Controversy: Questions of Representation in Media
15 mins
Channel 4 Faces Diversity Controversy: Questions of Representation in Media
Aaron Farrugia Respects PM's Decision After Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Government Renewal
21 mins
Aaron Farrugia Respects PM's Decision After Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Government Renewal
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
4 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
8 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
13 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
13 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
13 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app