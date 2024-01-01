AOPT Charts a Sustainable Future for Barbados’ Transport Sector

In the wake of a tumultuous year, the Barbados transport sector anticipates a paradigm shift towards sustainability, underlined by the Alliance Owners of Public Transport’s (AOPT) ambitious Transport Energy Project. Roy Raphael, the AOPT Chairman, recently reflected on the sector’s journey through 2023, expressing optimism for the future.

A Year in Review

Despite a mixed performance of public service vehicles (PSVs)—with some commuters opting for personal or shared transportation—the sector rallied with a significant surge in usage ahead of Christmas Eve. However, the sector wasn’t immune to challenges. Increased operating costs, soaring insurance rates, and an escalating $15 million bill for diesel and gasoline, spread across 800 vehicles, marked the hurdles faced in 2023.

Charting a Greener Path

As the New Year dawns, the AOPT has announced the launch of the Transport Energy Project, poised to revolutionize Barbados’s transport system with the introduction of at least 15 electric buses. The project, slated for kick-off by January end, is an active collaboration with stakeholders from China and India, buttressed by the Ministry of Energy’s commitment to provide over $3 million in loans for the sector.

Obstacles and Opportunities Ahead

However, the project’s future hinges on securing permits and approvals from the Transport Authority, which hasn’t yet agreed to convene for discussions—potentially stalling the project’s progress. Despite this, the initiative represents a significant stride towards aligning with the government’s broader greening efforts. These include tax holidays for electric vehicles and facilitating postal workers with loans to acquire electric motorcycles, thus reducing fossil fuel expenditure and contributing to Barbados’ green initiative.