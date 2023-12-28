en English
Barbados

A Day of Significant Events in Barbados: Loss, Celebration, and Emergency

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:54 am EST
Barbados, a small island nation in the Caribbean, today finds itself under the global spotlight. The day unraveled a series of significant events, each bearing a deep impact on the island’s cultural, political, and societal landscape. From the tragic loss of cultural stalwarts to an uplifting celebration of Pan-African heritage, and a frightening mid-air incident – the day was brimming with stories that resonated deeply with the Barbadian public.

Loss of Cultural Icons

The nation mourns the loss of two prominent figures – Gwyneth Squires, a reputed bandleader and costume designer, and Mark Williams, a celebrated contributor to Bajan culture. Squires, a Trinidadian origin, crafted a successful career in Barbados, designing costumes for the island’s beloved Crop Over festival. Her exceptional work earned her the titles of Band of the Year and Designer of the Year, making her one of the most decorated masquerade designers in Barbados. Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley paid tribute to Mark Williams, acknowledging his contributions to Bajan culture, sales, show promoting, and the political arena. Her heartfelt condolences extended to his family.

A Celebration of Pan-African Spirit

Amid the mourning, Barbados also witnessed a surge of Pan-African spirit. The locals and members of the Pan-African community gathered at the Ivy Community Centre in St Michael to mark the beginning of Kwanzaa. The ceremony featured the symbolic lighting of the ‘mishumaa saba’, or seven candles, each representing a key principle like love and reciprocity. The event was a vibrant display of African heritage and culture, featuring traditional African drums, songs, and dances. The attendees also paid respect to Mother Earth, offering the first fruits of the land as a sign of gratitude. The seven-day celebration, established by activist Maulana Karenga in 1966, culminates with a communal feast known as the Karamu.

Emergency Landing in Bermuda

Amid these cultural developments, Barbados was also in the news for an unfortunate event. A P&O Caribbean cruise charter flight from Barbados to Manchester had to make an emergency landing in Bermuda due to extreme turbulence. Eleven passengers were injured in the incident and had to spend their Christmas in Bermuda. According to reports, the airline and hotels are making arrangements to ensure the passengers return home as soon as possible.

Barbados
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

