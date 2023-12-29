A Day in Barbados: Weather Warnings, Financial Updates, Athletic Recognition, Celebrity Holidays, and Crime

December 28, 2023, marked a day of noteworthy headlines in Barbados. Engaging the local populace and reflecting the dynamic nature of news in the nation, significant events and updates were reported, particularly leveraging digital platforms. The news landscape in Barbados on this date was characterized by a blend of traditional reporting and modern digital dissemination, thus highlighting the evolving nature of media consumption in the country.

Weather Warnings and Public Safety

A flash flood watch was issued for central and northern districts of Barbados, and it was extended to the eastern section of the island. This alert, a result of potentially heavy or excessive rainfall, is a precautionary measure to prevent flash flooding. However, the issuance of this watch does not guarantee that flooding will occur, emphasizing the proactive nature of weather warnings and public safety measures in Barbados.

Financial Updates and Public Compliance

Erica Lazare, Communications Officer of Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA), reminded property owners of the extended online 10% discount on their 2023-2024 Land Tax bills. To facilitate greater self-service and compliance, the BRA launched the Land Tax portal in August 2023, highlighting the country’s move towards digitalization and the promotion of online transactions. This extended discount offer is available until December 31, 2023, for full payments made online.

Recognition of Young Athletes

Teon Haynes and Heidi Stoute were awarded ‘the 2023 Barbados Junior Male and Female Athlete of the Year’ at the annual Barbados Olympics Association 2023 award ceremony. Haynes, a bronze medalist at the Commonwealth Youth Games, and Stoute, a multiple gold medalist at the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) games, have set new records and evidenced the promise of youth in Barbados’ sporting landscape.

Holiday Celebrations and Celebrity Visits

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, chose Barbados for their family holiday, spending quality time with their four children. Durham shared the family’s annual Christmas card and scenes from their holiday abroad. Wahlberg discussed his family’s recent move to Nevada and shared a relatable parenting moment at a movie premiere, further humanizing the celebrity image.

Crime Updates

Tyrone St Elmo Holford, a 58-year-old man, is facing fraud charges following a burglary at the constituency office of Deputy Prime Minister in Barbados, Santia Bradshaw. Holford admitted to his actions and apologized, citing hunger as a motive. He has 18 previous convictions, reflecting the ongoing challenges in Barbados’ societal fabric and the criminal justice system’s role in addressing these issues.