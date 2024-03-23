Work underway to convert post office into employment hub: Palak

On March 22, 2024, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak announced an ambitious initiative to revolutionize Bangladesh's postal network. Speaking at the inauguration of the 'GPO Bhaban' in Barishal, Palak outlined plans to convert 8,500 post offices into smart service points, aiming to leverage these facilities as dynamic employment hubs for the nation's youth. This move is part of a broader vision to enhance service delivery and support the country's digital economy transformation under public-private partnerships (PPP).

Advertisment

Strategic Enhancement of Postal Services

Palak detailed the initiative's first steps, revealing that smart service points have been successfully launched at Koira in Khulna, with four additional post offices set for conversion within the month. A more ambitious rollout will see 500 post offices transformed into smart service points in the following month. These enhancements are designed not only to modernize service delivery but also to repurpose the post office network into a critical infrastructure for youth employment and digital literacy.

From Letters to Logistics and Beyond

Advertisment

The minister emphasized the shifting role of post offices in the digital age. While traditional letter exchange has dwindled, Palak sees a vibrant future for post offices as reliable hubs for goods transportation and a wide array of smart services. This pivot from mail delivery to comprehensive service provision is expected to significantly contribute to the national economy. Moreover, Palak announced plans to increase the number of night post office services in Barishal, further extending the accessibility and utility of postal services.

Aligning with National Digital Goals

This initiative aligns with the broader 'Smart Bangladesh' vision, which aims to create a smart economy, society, and governance structure by enhancing digital literacy, promoting an entrepreneurial ecosystem, and fostering inclusive digital transformation. By repurposing the extensive postal network and its workforce for digital communication and services, the government aims to create a knowledge-based, smart society. The involvement of key figures like Deputy Commissioner Shahidul Islam, Director General of Postal Department Tarun Kanti Sikder, and Post Master General of South Khulna Shamsul Alam underscores the collaborative effort behind this transformative project.

This ambitious transformation of Bangladesh's post offices into smart service hubs not only promises to create significant employment opportunities for the youth but also positions the postal service at the heart of the country's digital evolution. As these hubs begin to roll out across the nation, the initiative stands as a testament to the government's commitment to digital inclusion and economic development, potentially setting a benchmark for similar transformations globally.