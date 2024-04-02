'Wife ran away with money, then sued me for dowry': Former hangman Shahjahan seeks PM's support

After over four decades of serving as a hangman, Shahjahan Bhuiyan's quest for a peaceful retirement took an unexpected turn when his new wife allegedly absconded with over Tk7 lakh and filed a dowry case against him. Shahjahan, revealing his plight at a press conference on 1 April, claimed to be the victim of a marriage scam orchestrated by his wife, a purported member of a fraudulent gang.

From Jail to Tea-Stall Owner: A Fresh Start Gone Awry

Released from jail on 28 June last year, Shahjahan embarked on a new journey as a tea-stall owner in Keraniganj. His encounter with Sathi Akter Fatema, leading to their marriage last December, initially seemed like a stroke of good fortune. However, Shahjahan alleges this turn of events was part of a calculated scam, with his wife and her accomplices defrauding him of his life savings. According to Shahjahan, the scam involved pre-marriage deceit, a hefty dowry agreement, and ultimately, his wife fleeing with a significant sum of money and valuables.

The Alleged Scam and Its Fallout

Shahjahan's marriage, lasting barely two months, ended in turmoil as he faced financial ruin and legal harassment. Despite his attempts to seek justice, he claims local police refused to file his complaint. With the case against him filed by his wife, Shahjahan finds himself in a dire situation, appealing to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for assistance. His plea includes a request for housing and employment as compensation for his years of service as a hangman, during which he executed notable criminals.

Legal Proceedings and Appeals for Justice

In response to the alleged marriage scam, Shahjahan has taken legal action against six individuals, including his wife and mother-in-law. An investigation has been ordered, with the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) directed to submit a report by 27 June. As Shahjahan awaits the outcome, he highlights his precarious position, caught between financial instability and legal challenges, and calls for punitive measures against those involved in the scam.