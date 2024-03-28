US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu Praises Bangladeshi Americans’ Role in Strengthening Bilateral Ties

On a significant evening in Washington DC, US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, highlighted the pivotal role of Bangladeshi Americans in nurturing the dynamic relationship between the United States and Bangladesh. During a reception hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy to commemorate Independence and National Day of Bangladesh, both Lu and Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran lauded the contributions of the Bangladeshi diaspora in America.

Bridging Nations Through Diaspora Excellence

Donald Lu voiced his admiration for Bangladeshi Americans, crediting their hard work and entrepreneurial spirit as foundational to the excellent bilateral relations shared by the two countries. He underscored the significant number of Bangladeshi Americans whose innovative ideas and business acumen have made notable impacts across various sectors. Ambassador Imran, reinforcing Lu’s sentiments, highlighted the long-standing partnership and shared visions for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation for mutual prosperity.

Celebrating Independence and Fostering Relations

The event, which took place at the Bangabandhu Auditorium of the Mission, saw the presence of esteemed guests including ambassadors, diplomats, and prominent members of the Bangladeshi community in the United States. The celebration began with the national anthems of both countries, followed by a documentary screening on Bangladesh’s Liberation War, showcasing the country's journey towards independence and development. The gathering served not only as a commemoration of Bangladesh’s National Day but also as a testament to the strong ties between the US and Bangladesh, fostered significantly by the Bangladeshi diaspora.

Looking Forward to a Prosperous Future

In his concluding remarks, Lu’s birthday wishes for Bangladesh, ‘Happy Birthday Bangladesh and Joy Bangla,’ encapsulated the festive spirit and the anticipative outlook towards strengthening bilateral relations further. The event underscored the vital role of the Bangladeshi American community in bridging cultures and fostering economic and social connections between the two nations. As Ambassador Imran invoked the dream of transforming Bangladesh into 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal), the event vividly highlighted the collective aspiration for a hunger-and poverty-free prosperous Bangladesh, supported by its friends, including the United States.