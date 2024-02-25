United International University Celebrates the Success of 3,954 Graduates at its 7th Convocation in Dhaka

In the heart of Dhaka, a wave of anticipation and achievement swept through the United International University (UIU) campus as it hosted its 7th Convocation. A total of 3,954 students, adorned in their graduation robes, gathered to mark a significant milestone in their academic journey, receiving undergraduate and graduate degrees. The highlight of the day was the presentation of gold medals to four meritorious students, a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Advertisment

Empowering Graduates for the Future

The ceremony was graced by notable figures, including Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, the Minister of Education, who presided over the event on behalf of the president and chancellor of UIU. Special guests like Prof Dr Muhammed Alamgir from the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh and Prof Dr Ainun Nishat, professor emeritus at Brac University, added to the event's prestige. In his role as the convocation speaker, Prof Dr Ainun Nishat emphasized the pivotal role of education in ensuring job assurance and urged the graduates to equip themselves with soft skills, values, and languages alongside their formal education.

The gathering also heard from Hasan Mahmood Raja, chairman of the UIU Board of Trustees, and Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, Vice Chancellor of UIU. They echoed the sentiment that today's graduates are tomorrow's leaders, tasked with the responsibility of driving social change, spearheading economic development, and modernizing the country.

Advertisment

The Importance of Bridging Learning with Earning

The convocation did not just celebrate academic achievement; it also spotlighted the critical challenge of bridging the gap between learning and earning. A referenced article from The Business Standard sheds light on the importance of student employability and the collective role of educators, employers, HR professionals, and students themselves in ensuring that education translates into meaningful employment opportunities. This challenge has been amplified in the post-Covid-19 era, necessitating updated curricula, practical learning experiences, and fair recruitment criteria to enhance employability.

UIU's commitment to addressing this challenge was evident in the speeches delivered, urging graduates to not only pursue excellence in their respective fields but also remain adaptable and lifelong learners to thrive in the ever-evolving job market.

Advertisment

Looking Ahead: The Journey Beyond Graduation

As the convocation ceremony drew to a close, the air was filled with a sense of accomplishment and aspiration. The graduates, now armed with degrees and accolades, stand on the threshold of a new beginning. The journey ahead is not just about securing a job but making a difference in the world. The emphasis on acquiring a holistic education, complete with soft skills and ethical values, is a clarion call for graduates to contribute meaningfully to society and the economy.

The 7th Convocation of UIU is a reminder of the transformative power of education. It celebrates not just the end of a chapter but the beginning of countless stories of innovation, leadership, and social change. As these graduates step into the world, they carry with them the hopes and responsibilities of contributing to a better, more prosperous Bangladesh.