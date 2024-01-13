Tungipara Government Distributes Blankets to Cold-stricken Residents

In the heart of Tungipara, Gopalganj, a compassionate initiative unfolded. Blankets, the essential weapon against the biting winter, were distributed amongst the impoverished and vulnerable inhabitants of the Asharyan Project in Dumuria union. This act of kindness, funded by the Prime Minister’s Relief and Welfare Fund, mirrors the government’s commitment to extend a helping hand to those in need during the harsh cold months.

The Distribution: A Showcase of Dedication and Commitment

The distribution was led by Moinul Haque, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Tungipara. A total of 150 blankets were handed out, a lifeline for the cold-stricken individuals dwelling in the Asharyan Project. The event was graced by the presence of key local figures, including Ariful Islam, the Tungipara Upazila Project Implementation Officer, Sheikh Ali Ahmed, the Dumuria UP Chairman, and UP member Momrez Sheikh. Their attendance underscored the importance of this event, reinforcing the message of unity in helping those less fortunate.

A Grateful Reception

One of the beneficiaries of this endeavor was Maryam Begum. She received her blanket with gratitude, a beacon of warmth in the cold, bleak winter. In her words, she extended her heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the support and aid. Her gratitude reflected that of the other recipients, a testament to the effectiveness and impact of this initiative.

More Than Just a Blanket

While blankets may seem a simple object, for the residents of the Asharyan Project in Dumuria union, they were a symbol of hope and care in the face of adversity. This event is a part of the government’s ongoing efforts to provide assistance to underprivileged communities, particularly in challenging weather conditions. It further highlights the government’s dedication to its citizens, ensuring that every individual, regardless of their socio-economic status, is taken care of during harsh times.