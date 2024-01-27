Tragic Family Deaths in Dumuria, Khulna: An Unraveling Mystery

In a shocking incident, the bodies of a woman and her two young children were found in their home in Dumuria upazila of Khulna district. The victims were identified as 38-year-old Doly Begum, her six-year-old daughter Fatema, and her seven-month-old son Omar. The family resided in Kamalpur village.

Discovery of the Bodies

The officer-in-charge of Dumuria police station, Sukanta Saha, reported that the bodies were recovered around 2:00 pm on Saturday. The police found Doly hanging from the ceiling, while her children were found lifeless on the bed. The bodies were immediately sent for autopsy.

Investigation Underway

A case concerning the unnatural deaths has been registered by Doly's husband, Mannan Sarder. Initial investigations suggest that Doly may have taken the lives of her children before ending her own due to a family dispute. Mannan Sarder, however, remains untraceable after the incident, raising questions and prompting further investigation.

Search For Answers

While the exact circumstances surrounding the tragic incident remain unclear, the police are continuing their inquiries. Their primary suspicion is that Doly may have first killed her two children and then committed suicide over a family conflict. The truth, however, awaits the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.