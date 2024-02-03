Tragic Electrocution Causes Loss of Three Lives at Construction Site in Noakhali

Three construction workers met with a tragic end in Durgapur union, Begumganj upazila, Noakhali, as they were electrocuted while executing their jobs at a private building site. The incident unfolded on Thursday, when Shakil (20), Riaz (28), and Kamrul (30) were engrossed in their piling works close to Durgapur Govt Primary School.

Unfortunate Incident

At approximately 12 noon, while two of their colleagues left the site for a snack break, the three victims were involved in lifting a pipe from the mud. In doing so, they inadvertently came into contact with an electric wire, resulting in their immediate electrocution. The shock proved fatal, and despite being rushed to a nearby private hospital at Chowmuhani, they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police Investigation

The local police, commanded by Officer-in-Charge Md Anwarul Islam, promptly arrived at the site following the incident. After a thorough inspection of the scene, they transferred the bodies to Begumganj Upazila Health Complex for further legal proceedings. The case is under active investigation, with all potential safety violations being meticulously examined.

A Stark Reminder

This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers faced by construction workers on a daily basis. It underscores the dire need for stringent safety measures, comprehensive training, and vigilant supervision at construction sites to avert such devastating mishaps in the future. As the investigation unfolds, it is hoped that lessons will be drawn, and measures will be put in place to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.