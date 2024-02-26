Through the 'Windows' and 'Mirrors': Young Photographers Reflect on Contemporary Issues at La Galerie Exhibition

La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, is currently the canvas for the 'Contemplation' group photography exhibition. Fifteen budding photographers, under the guidance of respected photographer Abir Abdullah, are using this platform to address contemporary societal issues through their lens. The exhibition, which opened last Friday, will continue until Wednesday.

Advertisment

A Diverse Palette of Themes

The exhibition's body of work encompasses a multitude of themes: from marginalized communities' narratives to self-reflection, from environmental concerns to human emotions. Each photographer paints a story through a series of ten photographs, exploring both the familiar and the discomforting. The exhibition's underlying concept revolves around the metaphorical 'windows' and 'mirrors', allowing the photographers to delve into both external observations and self-introspection.

Notable inclusions in the exhibition are Asfaque Ahmed's 'The River Flows in You', Asif Iqbal Swopneel's 'Reminiscence of A Mother and Child: A Son's Tribute', Asif Musaddeque's 'Gone in A Breath: A Visual Ode to Unnoticed Dance Devotion', and 'The Mighty Brahmaputra: Life, Change and Hope in its Flow' by Iqbal Hossain. These works are a testament to the diverse storytelling capabilities of the participating photographers.

Advertisment

The Role of Mentorship and the Power of Photography

Under the mentorship of revered photographer Abir Abdullah, the participants have been encouraged to utilize photography as a powerful medium to voice social concerns and reflect on personal experiences. Abdullah's guidance has been instrumental in shaping the narrative of the exhibition, allowing the photographers to tap into their creativity and express their perspectives.

In the wider context, the significance of this exhibition extends beyond the gallery's walls. As documented by The Financial Express, photography in Bangladesh has come a long way in documenting social and political issues, tracing its evolution from the country's struggle for independence in 1971 to the current digital era. It provides a stark reminder of how photography has morphed into an influential tool in shaping societal narratives.

Advertisment

Aspiring Photographers: A Platform to Reflect and Inspire

The 'Contemplation' group photography exhibition aims to provide a platform for young visual storytellers, encouraging them to present their reflections on a variety of topics. The exhibition serves as an open invitation to society to engage in dialogue, to question, and to reflect. In the process, it has created a space for aspiring photographers to inspire and be inspired.

As the exhibition draws to a close this Wednesday, it leaves behind a legacy of thought-provoking narratives and a testament to the power of visual storytelling. It serves as a reminder of the potential of photography to connect, reflect, and inspire change.