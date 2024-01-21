The Unheard Pleas of Barisal's Bakerganj Upazila: A Bridge Over Troubled Waters

Every day, around 5,000 residents from about 50 villages in Barisal's Bakerganj upazila, specifically those within the Faridpur and Durgapasha union, undertake an arduous journey across the Karkhana River at Kheya Ghat. This daily struggle intensifies in the winter, as the riverbed dries up, making it impossible for trawlers to reach the ghat. The absence of a bridge over the Karkhana River has been a longstanding problem, with locals having demanded one for decades. However, their cries have so far fallen on deaf ears.

The Winter Struggle

Dry winters transform the riverbed into an obstacle course of mud and sand. To reach the boats, locals, including motorcyclists, must traverse at least one kilometer of challenging muddy terrain. The high water levels during the rainy season provide some respite, allowing trawlers to dock directly at the shore, thereby facilitating easier transit.

Waiting for the Tide and for Change

Commuters often endure long waits, sometimes up to four hours, for the tide to rise sufficiently for trawlers to navigate the sandbars and muddy areas. This wait symbolizes a broader anticipation – the hope for a bridge that would alleviate the hardships faced by the villagers. Despite their relentless demands and the necessity of a bridge, no significant action has been taken thus far.

Official Acknowledgement and Promises

The plight of the residents has not gone entirely unnoticed. Local officials, including the Kabai Union Chairman and the LGED Upazila Engineer, acknowledge the necessity of a bridge over the Karkhana River. They claim that efforts are being made to push forward a project proposal for the bridge, which, however, remains unapproved. The question that remains in the minds of the Bakerganj upazila residents is, when will this proposal materialize into a bridge that will ease their daily commute?