The Shared History of Armenians and Bangladeshis: A Tale of Two Genocides

When the threads of history intertwine, they often reveal shared experiences that shape communities in profound ways. Such is the case with the Armenian community in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and the Bangladeshi people. Adnan Morshed, a Washington-based architect and engineering historian, recently illuminated these shared narratives, particularly in the context of genocide.

Parallel Reactions to Genocidal Recognition

Morshed drew attention to the reactions of Turkey following the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and its attitude towards the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh. After Germany recognized the Armenian Genocide on June 2, Turkey recalled its ambassador from Berlin – a diplomatic action mirroring Bangladesh’s recall of its ambassador in response to the execution of a military criminal.

Shared History Shapes National Identities

The shared history between Armenians and Bangladeshis, according to Morshed, has been instrumental in shaping their national identities. The Armenian Church of St. Harutyun in Old Dhaka stands as a testament to the historical presence of the Armenian diaspora in the region.

Although concrete details about the Armenians’ initial arrival in Dhaka are sketchy, estimates place them in the early 17th century. Their contributions to the city’s development were significant, including the introduction of the carriage as a mode of transportation and the establishment of a notable school in 1848 by Nikolas Poghos.

Prince of Wales Bakery: A Slice of Shared History

One of the enduring symbols of this shared history is the Prince of Wales Bakery in Old Dhaka. Believed to have been used as a bakery by the Armenian and Portuguese communities, the bakery has been operating for over 137 years. Now run by the third generation of the same family, the bakery continues to use traditional techniques and recipes, such as baking in a Tandur and using an antiquated oven made of mud and brick.

The bakery’s offerings, which include traditional bread, cookies, cakes, buns, and patties, as well as special items like cross bun, butter bun, jam tart, and different kinds of cookies, are a testament to the enduring legacy of the Armenian and Portuguese communities in Dhaka.

In light of their respective genocides, Morshed expressed his support for both the Armenian and Bangladeshi communities, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging and understanding their shared history.