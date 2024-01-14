en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

The Shared History of Armenians and Bangladeshis: A Tale of Two Genocides

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
The Shared History of Armenians and Bangladeshis: A Tale of Two Genocides

When the threads of history intertwine, they often reveal shared experiences that shape communities in profound ways. Such is the case with the Armenian community in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and the Bangladeshi people. Adnan Morshed, a Washington-based architect and engineering historian, recently illuminated these shared narratives, particularly in the context of genocide.

Parallel Reactions to Genocidal Recognition

Morshed drew attention to the reactions of Turkey following the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and its attitude towards the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh. After Germany recognized the Armenian Genocide on June 2, Turkey recalled its ambassador from Berlin – a diplomatic action mirroring Bangladesh’s recall of its ambassador in response to the execution of a military criminal.

Shared History Shapes National Identities

The shared history between Armenians and Bangladeshis, according to Morshed, has been instrumental in shaping their national identities. The Armenian Church of St. Harutyun in Old Dhaka stands as a testament to the historical presence of the Armenian diaspora in the region.

Although concrete details about the Armenians’ initial arrival in Dhaka are sketchy, estimates place them in the early 17th century. Their contributions to the city’s development were significant, including the introduction of the carriage as a mode of transportation and the establishment of a notable school in 1848 by Nikolas Poghos.

Prince of Wales Bakery: A Slice of Shared History

One of the enduring symbols of this shared history is the Prince of Wales Bakery in Old Dhaka. Believed to have been used as a bakery by the Armenian and Portuguese communities, the bakery has been operating for over 137 years. Now run by the third generation of the same family, the bakery continues to use traditional techniques and recipes, such as baking in a Tandur and using an antiquated oven made of mud and brick.

The bakery’s offerings, which include traditional bread, cookies, cakes, buns, and patties, as well as special items like cross bun, butter bun, jam tart, and different kinds of cookies, are a testament to the enduring legacy of the Armenian and Portuguese communities in Dhaka.

In light of their respective genocides, Morshed expressed his support for both the Armenian and Bangladeshi communities, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging and understanding their shared history.

0
Bangladesh History International Relations
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
23 mins ago
Election Deemed a Sham: Criticism Over Lack of Legitimacy and Transparency
Mamun Ahmed, a vocal critic of the recent election, has raised concerns about its legitimacy and transparency. According to Ahmed, the election was essentially a one-sided contest, with the government-backed candidates enjoying an absolute advantage. He argues that the lack of genuine competition in the electoral process suggests that it was driven more by government
Election Deemed a Sham: Criticism Over Lack of Legitimacy and Transparency
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
11 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
12 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Inflation Crisis in Bangladesh: A New Strategy to Counterbalance the Challenge
4 hours ago
Inflation Crisis in Bangladesh: A New Strategy to Counterbalance the Challenge
Bangladesh Premier League: A Struggle Towards Infrastructure Development
4 hours ago
Bangladesh Premier League: A Struggle Towards Infrastructure Development
BTRC Imposes 15% Late Charge on Delayed License Renewals by Radio Equipment Vendors
10 hours ago
BTRC Imposes 15% Late Charge on Delayed License Renewals by Radio Equipment Vendors
Latest Headlines
World News
A Flurry of Activity: Recent Outcomes in High School Basketball Games
15 seconds
A Flurry of Activity: Recent Outcomes in High School Basketball Games
Armenian President's Speech at PACE Receives Positive Reception
20 seconds
Armenian President's Speech at PACE Receives Positive Reception
Drake University Dominates Southern Illinois University in Basketball Showdown
23 seconds
Drake University Dominates Southern Illinois University in Basketball Showdown
Charlotte Triumphs Over UTSA in Thrilling Basketball Clash
1 min
Charlotte Triumphs Over UTSA in Thrilling Basketball Clash
Patrick Roberts: Loaned to Celtic, Inspired by Messi, and Aiming High
1 min
Patrick Roberts: Loaned to Celtic, Inspired by Messi, and Aiming High
Historian Criticizes Azerbaijani President's Inconsistent Territorial Claims
1 min
Historian Criticizes Azerbaijani President's Inconsistent Territorial Claims
Kirkwood High School Defends Championship Title at Kirkwood Invitational
1 min
Kirkwood High School Defends Championship Title at Kirkwood Invitational
Armenian Delegation's Diplomacy Efforts at PACE Winter Session Deemed Successful
1 min
Armenian Delegation's Diplomacy Efforts at PACE Winter Session Deemed Successful
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Competitive Spirit
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Competitive Spirit
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
36 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
51 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app