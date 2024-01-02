Temporary Gas Supply Suspension in Dhaka Due to Pipeline Replacement Works

On January 3, 2024, from 12:00pm to 5:00pm, Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, will experience a temporary interruption in gas supply. This supply disruption, affecting several regions within the city, is due to pipeline replacement works being undertaken by Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited.

Regions Facing The Supply Disruption

The areas that will be directly impacted by this temporary suspension of gas service include Nikunja-1, Nikunja-2, Khilkhet, Namapara, Concord City, Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan, Bashundhara residential area, and Joarsahara. This interruption will not only affect the provision of gas during the specified hours but may also result in low gas pressure in neighboring localities.

Implications and Public Announcement

This suspension, a result of necessary infrastructure maintenance, is expected to cause some inconvenience to the residents of these regions. Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited has issued a public notice regarding this temporary disruption. The aim is to prepare residents for the interruption, enabling them to plan their day accordingly and reduce the impact on their daily routines.

Resuming Normal Supply

While the suspension is scheduled to last five hours, it is intended to facilitate a smooth transition to new pipelines. Upon completion of the replacement works, the gas supply is expected to resume to normal levels. The residents of the affected areas are advised to take the necessary precautions during the suspension period and remain patient as the company strives to improve the gas distribution infrastructure.