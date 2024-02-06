Supreme Court Rules on Judge Sohel Rana's Contempt of Court Case

In an unanticipated turn of events, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has ruled on an appeal revolving around the imprisonment of Judge Sohel Rana for contempt of court. However, the specifics of the court's observations remain under wraps until the complete verdict is made public. This case has stirred up quite a whirlwind in legal circles since the High Court initially sentenced Sohel Rana to a month's imprisonment and imposed a fine of Tk 5,000. The charges? Disregarding a stay order on a criminal case trial and employing inappropriate language in his explanation.

The Background

Sohel Rana, a figure well-known in legal circles, has previously served as the chief judicial magistrate of Cumilla. Currently, he is attached to the law ministry as an additional district and sessions judge. It was Rana's actions that led to his conviction by the High Court on October 12 last year. The court ordered him to surrender within seven days, a directive that was later changed to a grant of 30 days' bail.

The Appeal

Not taking the verdict lying down, Rana appealed against the High Court's decision and also tendered an apology for his actions. The outcome of the appeal, however, remained uncertain as a Supreme Court chamber judge stayed the High Court's verdict until November 21 of the same year. The final judgement of the appeal is now pending the release of the complete text of the ruling.

What Next?

With the details of the court's observations still undisclosed, speculations are rife. Sohel Rana's lawyer has suggested that his client may have been cleared of the contempt charges. However, until the full verdict is released, the actual outcome remains a subject of intense conjecture and debate in legal circles and beyond.