Stern action if extra fare charged during Eid: IGP

Bangladesh's Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun made a resolute announcement targeting public transport operators who attempt to overcharge passengers during the Eid ul-Fitr festivities. Speaking at an event in the capital's Police Central Jame Mosque, the IGP detailed the comprehensive security measures to be implemented in Dhaka to curb crimes and ensure smooth travel for citizens during the extended Eid holidays.

Crackdown on Unfair Fares

In his address, IGP Al-Mamun specifically warned transport operators against the unjust practice of hiking fares during the peak travel season. He encouraged passengers to report any incidents of overcharging by contacting the National Emergency Service-999 or their nearest police station. This initiative corresponds with several governmental meetings aimed at coordinating efforts across various departments to maintain fare regulation and public safety.

Enhanced Security Measures

With the anticipation of a higher influx of travelers due to the longer Eid holidays, the IGP emphasized the deployment of additional security forces. Units including the Naval Police, Railway Police, Tourist Police, and Highway Police, alongside district police forces, are gearing up to ensure the safety and security of commuters. The directive also includes special attention to tourist spots, which are expected to see a significant increase in visitors during the holiday period.

Public Response and Challenges

Despite the IGP's stern warning, several luxury bus companies have already announced fare hikes ranging from Tk300-500, showcasing the challenges in enforcing fare regulation. This move has sparked concern among the public, highlighting the ongoing struggle between authorities' efforts to maintain order and the practices of some transport operators. It underscores the importance of vigilance and cooperation among passengers, law enforcement, and transport authorities to uphold fairness and safety in Eid travel.

As Bangladesh gears up for the Eid ul-Fitr celebrations, the spotlight on fair fares and enhanced security measures underscores a broader commitment to public welfare. The IGP's announcement not only aims to safeguard passengers from exploitation but also to ensure that the joyous occasion is not marred by logistical hurdles or safety concerns. The effectiveness of these measures will be a testament to the authorities' ability to manage the complexities of holiday travel in a populous nation like Bangladesh.