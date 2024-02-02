Standard Chartered Bangladesh Ignites Innovation in Agriculture with Jury Board Initiative

In a noteworthy move, Standard Chartered Bangladesh has established a Jury Board aimed at fostering innovation in the agricultural sector. This panel, composed of experts from various agricultural disciplines, will critically assess research proposals to ensure their scientific rigor. This initiative underscores the bank's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its determination to bolster agricultural research.

Convening the Experts

The Jury Board is chaired by Professor AKM Nowsad Alam from the Faculty of Fisheries at Bangladesh Agriculture University. The panel also includes other eminent professors from different universities. This diverse composition ensures a comprehensive scientific evaluation of research proposals, thereby enhancing the overall quality of the research.

Call for Proposals

The bank will soon be announcing a call for research proposals. The Jury Board is expected to scrutinize each proposal, provide feedback, and select the most promising ones. This meticulous process is designed to identify and support research with the potential to significantly impact Bangladesh's agricultural landscape.

Advancing Agricultural Research

Enamul Huque, the Managing Director and Head of Client Coverage at Standard Chartered Bangladesh, underscored the critical role of specialist knowledge in propelling agricultural research. He emphasized the bank's dedication to mobilizing resources for this purpose. Similarly, Professor Alam lauded the bank's commitment to ethical standards and moral values, which is evident in its support for quality agricultural research.

Through this initiative, Standard Chartered Bangladesh reinforces its commitment to the agricultural sector and the wider community. The bank's legacy, spanning over 119 years, is marked by consistent investment in communities, expansion of services, and promotion of inclusive initiatives.